बिहारः पिकअप वैन और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर, 7 लोगों की मौत, 8 घायल 

Bihar: 7 people dead and 8 injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van late last night in Siwan. The pick up van was on its way back from a wedding when the incident took place.— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
17 फरवरी 2019