Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: 7 people dead and 8 injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van in Siwan

बिहारः पिकअप वैन और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर, 7 लोगों की मौत, 8 घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 11:20 AM IST
road accident (file Photo)
road accident (file Photo) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के सीवान में शनिवार देर रात एक पिकअप वैन और ट्रक के बीच में भीषण टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं 8 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों तुरंत इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। 
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब पिकअप वैन एक शादी से वापस लौट रही थी। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोगों ने सड़क पर जमकर हंगामा किया। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर लोगों को शांत करवाया। पुलिस ने बताया कि वह मामले की तफ्तीश में जुट गई है। 



 

collision siwan road accident सीवान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

