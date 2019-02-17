I welcome the honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and CM of Bihar @NitishKumar for the Patna metro project. Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects worth Rs 35000 crores. Highly appreciated and applauded.Jai Bihar, Jai Hind!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) 17 February 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बिहार को 33 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देने पहुंच चुके हैं। वह बरौनी में करीब एक दर्जन परियोजनाओं का उद्धाटन करेंगे।
17 फरवरी 2019