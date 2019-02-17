शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Before Lok Sabha elections, Shatrughan Sinha appreciates Patna metro project

पटना मेट्रो और परियोजनाओं के लिए शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 07:30 PM IST
shatrughan sinha
shatrughan sinha
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलिवुड अभिनेता और भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने बरौनी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा शुभारंभ की गई 35,000 करोड़ रुपये की लागत वाली पटना मेट्रो और अन्य परियोजनाओं की प्रशंसा की और कहा कि इस कदम से बिहार प्रगति के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ेगा।

 

सिन्हा ने ट्वीट के माध्यम से कहा कि मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के पटना मेट्रो के फैसले का स्वागत करता हूं। बिहार में अन्य परियोजनाओं के साथ विकास और प्रगति के संदर्भ में यह एक बड़ा कदम है, बिल्कुल सराहनीय।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गौरतलब है कि सिन्हा पटना साहिब लोकसभा सीट से दूसरी बार सांसद हैं और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी सरकार में केंद्रीय मंत्री भी रह चुके हैं। मोदी सरकार से उनकी नाराजगी और बयानबाजी अक्सर मीडिया की सुर्खियां बनी रहती है। 

Recommended

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#PulwamaAttack : शहीद की अंतिम दर्शन की ये तस्वीरें देख भर आएगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का दिल

17 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack martyred ramesh reached varanasi
Varanasi

शहीद रमेश के पिता ने कहा- नहीं जाऊंगा श्मशान घाट, ये है परिजनों के नाराजगी की वजह

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी आईईडी ब्लास्ट: मेजर की शादी के कार्ड बांटने गए थे पिता, लौटे तो आई शहादत की खबर

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
प्रहलाद मोदी
Kanpur

प्रधानमंत्री के भाई प्रहलाद मोदी ने पाकिस्तान पर बोला करारा हमला, अपने भाई के लिए कही ये बात

17 फरवरी 2019

himachal cabinet meeting decisions on 16 february 2019
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, जानिए बड़े फैसले

17 फरवरी 2019

कश्मीर छात्र
Moradabad

छात्र ने अपने स्टेटस पर लिखा 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद', मुरादाबाद के एमआईटी परिसर में बवाल

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
पटना शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पटना मेट्रो लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 भाजपा बिहार election lok sabha elections 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

pm modi in bihar
Bihar

जो आग आपके दिल में, वही मेरे दिल में भी : पुलवामा हमले पर बोले पीएम मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बिहार को 33 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देने पहुंच चुके हैं। वह बरौनी में करीब एक दर्जन परियोजनाओं का उद्धाटन करेंगे।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
road accident (file Photo)
Bihar

बिहारः पिकअप वैन और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर, 7 लोगों की मौत, 8 घायल 

17 फरवरी 2019

nitish kumar
Bihar

शेल्टर होम मामले में नीतीश के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच के आदेश, जदयू का इनकार

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीद रतन ठाकुर के पिता
Bihar

पुलवामा हमला: इस पिता ने सड़क किनारे जूस और कपड़े बेचकर बनाया था बेटे को जवान

15 फरवरी 2019

शहीद रतन कुमार के पिता
Bihar

बिहार: शहीद के पिता बोले- दूसरे बेटे को भी फौज में भेजूंगा, पाकिस्तान से बदला लो

16 फरवरी 2019

राबड़ी देवी
Bihar

मुलायम पर बोलीं राबड़ी- अब उनकी उम्र हो गई है, याद नहीं रहता है

14 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

अपराधियों ने पिता को मारी गोली, फिर भी 6 किमी दूर बेटी को परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचाया

14 फरवरी 2019

जीतन राम मांझी
Bihar

बिहार : महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बढ़ी रार, मांझी ने खोला मोर्चा

13 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

ऑनर किलिंग: लड़की के घरवालों ने प्रेमी जोड़े की हत्या कर शव के कई टुकड़े किए 

12 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

गडकरी ने बिहार में 33 अरब 81 करोड़ की योजनाओं का किया शिलान्यास व लोकार्पण

12 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पटना एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा शहीदों का पार्थिव शरीर, CM नीतीश और तेजस्वी यादव ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकवादी हमले में शहीद हुए दो वीर सपूतों के पार्थिव शरीर पटना एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे।

16 फरवरी 2019

मुस्लिम टीचर 1:34

26 जनवरी पर मुस्लिम शिक्षक ने कह दी थी ये बड़ी बात, घटना का वीडियो वायरल

7 फरवरी 2019

शराब 0:58

बिहार में सुशासन की खुली पोल, पकड़ी गई कई लीटर शराब, धरे गए 24 लोग

7 फरवरी 2019

तेजस्वी 2:00

तेजस्वी यादव ने बनाया प्लान, 'बेरोजगारी हटाओ, आरक्षण बढ़ाओ' का होगा एजेंडा

6 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 3:12

पटना के गांधी मैदान में बोले राहुल गांधी, संबोधन में किया बजट और राफेल का जिक्र

3 फरवरी 2019

Related

tej pratap yadav
Bihar

विधानसभा परिसर में निजी बाउंसरों के साथ पहुंचे तेजप्रताप, होगी कार्रवाई

14 फरवरी 2019

नित्यानंद राय
Bihar

भाजपा ओबीसी मोर्चा का दो दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन शुक्रवार से पटना में

14 फरवरी 2019

कर्पूरी ठाकुर
India News

राज्यसभा में उठी कर्पूरी ठाकुर को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने की मांग

12 फरवरी 2019

सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस
Bihar

सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटना : 11 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, छह लोगों की मौत

3 फरवरी 2019

Tejaswi Yadav
Bihar

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तेजस्वी यादव को दिया बंगला खाली करने का आदेश, लगाया 50 हजार का जुर्माना

8 फरवरी 2019

delhi police
Bihar

बिहार में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने आई दिल्ली पुलिस खुद हुई गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.