शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   An aide of JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey died in Gopalganj, Bihar

बिहार: गोपालगंज में जदयू विधायक अमरेंद्र पांडेय के एक सहयोगी की गोलीमार कर हत्या

एएनआई, गोपालगंज Updated Sun, 29 Nov 2020 07:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
जदयू विधायक अमरेंद्र पांडेय के एक सहयोगी की गोली मारकर हत्या
जदयू विधायक अमरेंद्र पांडेय के एक सहयोगी की गोली मारकर हत्या - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गोपालगंज जिले के कुचायकोट से जदयू विधायक अमरेंद्र पांडेय के एक सहयोगी की गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के राजापुर बाजार में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने गोलीमार कर हत्या कर दी। बदमाशों ने अमरेंद्र पांडेय के सहयोगी के अलावा दो अन्य गोली पर भी गोली चलाई। अन्य दो लोगों को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
विज्ञापन

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस का कहना है कि 'एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है, जांच चल रही है। दो लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है और उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है।'
   

 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar jdu mla amarendra pandey murder in bihar crime in bihar bihar news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

AUS vs IND: भारत को 30 गेंद में 87 रन चाहिए, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दिया है 390 रन का लक्ष्य

29 नवंबर 2020

सुनील शेट्टी, माना शेट्टी
Bollywood

मिलिए सुनील शेट्टी की पत्नी माना से, पति के साथ मिलकर चलाती हैं करोड़ों का बिजनेस, जानें कितना फैला है कारोबार?

29 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

VIDEO: मैच के दौरान वार्नर के साथ दर्दनाक हादसा, मैदान से पहुंचे अस्पताल

29 नवंबर 2020

बख्तावर भुट्टो जरदारी और महमूद चौधरी
World

बेनजीर भुट्टो की बेटी बख्तावर की महमूद चौधरी से हुई सगाई, पाक के नामी लोग हुए समारोह में शामिल

29 नवंबर 2020

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

दूसरे वनडे में भी स्मिथ ने लगाया तूफानी शतक, भारत के खिलाफ बनाए कई जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड

29 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत, वाजिद खान की पत्नी
Bollywood

वाजिद की पत्नी के जबरन धर्मांतरण कराने के आरोप पर कंगना ने पीएम से पूछे सवाल

29 नवंबर 2020

बाबर आजम
Cricket News

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में घिरे पाकिस्तानी कप्तान बाबर आजम, महिला ने कहा-10 साल यौन शोषण किया

29 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद मर्डर: फफक पड़ी पीड़ित, बोली-मैंने हमेशा पिता समझा लेकिन ससुर ने मेरे संग दुष्कर्म किया, पति को मार डाला

29 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

दो घंटे बाद लौटा छोटा बेटा, मुस्कुराते हुए बोला-ये लो पिस्टल मैंने मारी थी भाई को गोली

29 नवंबर 2020

वाजिद खान, कमालरुख खान
Bollywood

वाजिद खान की पत्नी का सनसनीखेज खुलासा- 'धर्म परिवर्तन को किया था मजबूर'

29 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X