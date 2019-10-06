बिहार: बारिश और बाढ़ के बाद अब डेंगू का कहर, 900 के पार पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secy, Health, Bihar: The team of experts has also told us that vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. 24 teams are spraying 'Temefos' in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, incl 640 cases in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Rg1sj6KuE6