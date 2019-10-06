बिहार: बारिश और बाढ़ के बाद अब डेंगू का कहर, 900 के पार पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secy, Health, Bihar: The team of experts has also told us that vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. 24 teams are spraying 'Temefos' in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, incl 640 cases in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Rg1sj6KuE6— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
किशनगंज के पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसपी) कुमार आशीष ने बताया कि पुलिसकर्मियों की छुट्टियां रद्द करने के बावजूद वे ड्यूटी से नदारद दिखें। दुर्गा पूजा को लेकर उनकी छुट्टियां रद्द की गई थी।
6 अक्टूबर 2019