Home ›   Bihar ›   After Heavy Rain and Flood Now Bihar is Facing Dengue and chikungunya

बिहार: बारिश और बाढ़ के बाद अब डेंगू का कहर, 900 के पार पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 03:12 PM IST
सड़क पर जलजमाव
सड़क पर जलजमाव - फोटो : PTI
बिहार में बाढ़ और बारिश के बाद डेंगू का कहर टूटा है। जलजमाव और गंदगी के बीच मच्छर पनपने से बड़ी संख्या में लोग इस जानलेवा बीमारी की चपेट में आ गए हैं। प्रदेश भर में मरीजों की संख्या 900 के पार पहुंच चुकी है। केवल पटना में डेंगू के 640 मरीज पाए गए हैं। 
शनिवार को डेंगू के 120 मामले पॉजिटिव पाए गए, जबकि चिकनगुनिया के भी 70 से ज़्यादा मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार ने बताया कि विभाग के विशेषज्ञों की टीम क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर रही है। 
 




टीम के अनुसार, गंदगी और जलजमाव के बीच मच्छर बहुत तेजी से फैल रहे हैं। मच्छरों को मारने के लिए 24 टीमें प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में 'टेंफोस' का छिड़काव कर रही है। प्रधान सचिव ने भी  पटना में डेंगू के 640 मामले समेत राज्य भर में अबतक 900 मामले सामने आने की पुष्टि की है। 
dengue chikungunya bihar bews heavy rain bihar flood
