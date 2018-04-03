शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Automobiles News ›   BMW 3 series Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 41.40 lakh

BMW 3 सीरीज कार का शैडो एडिशन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:42 PM IST
BMW 3-series Shadow Edition
BMW 3-series Shadow Edition
BMW ने अपनी 3 सीरी कार के स्पेशल शैडो एडिशन को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि यह पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों मॉडल्स में बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी। बीएमडबल्यू 3 सीरीज की शैडो एडिशन के 320d सपोर्ट वर्जन की एक्स शोरूम कीमत 41.40 लाख रुपए और 330i एम सपोर्ट की एक्स शोरूम कीमत 47.30 लाख रुपए होगी। 
कार की खासियतों की बात करें तो हेड और टेल लाइट्स में स्मोक्ड इफेक्ट दिया गया है। साथ ही एग्जॉस्ट के टिप्स पर ब्लैक क्रोम मिलेगा। वहीं कार में 10.5 इंच का डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर, एम स्पॉर्ट लेदर स्टीयरिंग वील और 8.7 इंच डिस्प्ले वाला इंफोटेनमेंट दिया गया है जो कि एप्पल कार प्ले और एंड्रॉयड ऑटो प्लो को सपोर्ट करता है। इसके अलावा कार में पार्किंग सेंसर, रिवर्स कैमरा और 205W का स्टीरियो मिलेगा।

330i M Sport में 2.0 लीटर और 4 सिलेंडर वाला पेट्रोल इंजन है जिसमें 252 हॉर्सपावर की ताकत और 350 न्यूटन मीटर का टॉर्क जेनरेट करने की क्षमता है। वहीं 320d सपोर्ट में 2.0 लीटर और 4 सिलेंडर डीजल इंजन है जिसमें 190 हॉर्सपावर की ताकत और 400 न्यूटन मीटर टॉर्क जेनरेट करने की क्षमता है।

RELATED

bmw bmw 3 series shadow edition auto news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' मारकर हिट हुए अजय देवगन परिवार समेत पहुंचे पेरिस, बेटे-बहू संग मनाया बर्थ डे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Chaudhary
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के ढाई महीने बाद सपना चौधरी को आई हिना की याद, ऐसे हुआ मिलन

3 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

जया प्रदा से सनी लियोन तक, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के असली नाम जान लेंगे तो झटका लगना तय है

3 अप्रैल 2018

a child porn star but actual 24 year boy have a rare disease
Weird Stories

पोर्न इंडस्ट्री का बड़ा स्टार है ये 3 फीट का लड़का, लेट कर शूट करता है सारे सीन, ये है असली वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

Erica Fernandes
Television

'कसौटी जिंदगी की-2' नहीं, इस सीरियल में लीड रोल करेंगी एरिका, जानें पूरी डीटेल

3 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

प्रोडक्शन कंपनी से विवाद के बाद भड़के जॉन अब्राहम, फिल्म को लेकर कर दिया बड़ा ऐलान

3 अप्रैल 2018

super car
Weird Stories

देखिए पूरी दुनिया को चौंकाने वाली दमदार कारें, कोई दागती है मिसाइल तो कोई छोड़ती है आग के गोले

3 अप्रैल 2018

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

शादीशुदा संग सात फेरे लेकर विवादों में घिरी थीं जया प्रदा, किसी रहस्य से कम नहीं है निजी जिंदगी

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bobby Deol
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल ने अबू धाबी से शेयर की अपनी लेटेस्ट फोटो, सलमान की तस्वीर से निगाहें हटाना मुश्किल

3 अप्रैल 2018

प्रभुदेवा
Bollywood

B'day Spl: शादी के बावजूद लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में था ये सेलिब्रिटी, पत्नी ने कर दिया था केस

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Super Splendor 2018
Automobiles

Hero ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Super Splendor, कीमत 57,190 रुपये

2018 सुपर स्प्लेंडर के फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें 125सीसी का एयर-कूल्ड इंजन है जो 7500rpm पर 11.24bhp पावर और 6000rpm पर 11Nm पीक टॉर्क को जनरेट कर सकता है। साथ ही इसमें हीरो का i3S स्टार्ट-स्टॉप सिस्टम भी है।

8 मार्च 2018

these companies offering discount of more than 9 lakh rupees on suv
Automobiles

9 लाख तक का मिल रहा है बड़ी SUV पर डिस्काउंट, नवरात्र से पहले कंपनियों ने दिया बड़ा ऑफर

16 मार्च 2018

Exclusive: Maruti will launch electric cars by 2020
Automobiles

Exclusive: मारुति 2020 तक उतारेगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार

5 मार्च 2018

मारुति स्विफ्ट
Automobiles

भारत आया सुजुकी स्विफ्ट का नया हाइब्रिड वैरिएंट, कार देगी 32 km/l का माइलेज

11 सितंबर 2017

Maruti Alto
Automobiles

Alto को पछाड़ ये बनी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार

24 सितंबर 2017

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 15 साल से पुराने वाहनों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगी हुई है।
Automobiles

NGT का केंद्र को झटका, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बैन रहेंगे 10 साल पुराने डीजल वाहन

14 सितंबर 2017

Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
Automobiles

लॉन्चिंग से पहले Scorpio Facelift की फोटो और फीचर्स लीक

11 नवंबर 2017

सरकार के इस सपने को साकार करने में इलेक्ट्रिक कार निर्माता कंपनी Tesla बड़ा योगदान कर सकती है।
Automobiles

इलेक्ट्रिक कार के लिए मशहूर अमेरिकी कंपनी Tesla भारत में करने जा रही एंट्री

27 सितंबर 2017

जस्टिस स्वतंत्र कुमार की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ इस मामले पर अपना फैसला सुनाएगी।
Automobiles

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 10 साल से पुराने डीजल वाहनों के भविष्य का फैसला आज

14 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

आ गई दुनिया की पहली उड़ने वाली कार

डच कंपनी PAL-V ने पेश की उड़ने वाली कार 'लिबर्टी' पेश की है। कंपनी को प्रॉडक्शन मॉडल बनाने में तकरीबन 10 साल का वक्त लगा। आइए देखते हैं उड़ने वाली कार की खूबियां

14 मार्च 2018

फेरारी 812 3:40

भारत में लॉन्च हुई फेरारी 812, कीमत और रफ्तार जानकर आंखें फट जाएंगी

12 मार्च 2018

हाइपरलूप 03:59

Video: देखिए कैसे काम करता है हाइपर लूप वन

19 फरवरी 2018

ऑटो एक्सपो 3:00

ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में पहुंची तापसी पन्नू, होंडा की बताई ये खास बात

11 फरवरी 2018

मारुति 1:13

ऑटो एक्सपो में मारुति सुजुकी ने लॉन्च की 3rd जनरेशन स्विफ्ट कार

8 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

these companies offering discount of more than 9 lakh rupees on suv
Automobiles

9 लाख तक का मिल रहा है बड़ी SUV पर डिस्काउंट, नवरात्र से पहले कंपनियों ने दिया बड़ा ऑफर

16 मार्च 2018

Hit and Run Case: These allegations were heard by the court to MLA's son
Jaipur

हिट एंड रन: विधायक पुत्र को कोर्ट ने सुनाए ये आरोप

9 फरवरी 2018

BMW to launch 3 new cars in Delhi Auto Expo- 2018
Auto News

दिल्ली ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में 3 नई कारें पेश करेगी BMW, आई-8 रोडस्टर मचाएगी धमाल

6 फरवरी 2018

auto expo 2018
Delhi NCR

ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में पेश होगी टू सीटर कार, जो बाजार में साल भर बाद आएंगी 

6 फरवरी 2018

BMW 330i Gran Tourismo M Sport
Car Diary

BMW ने लॉन्च की 49.40 लाख की नई कार, 6.1 सेकेंड में पकड़ लेती है 100 kmph की रफ्तार

18 अक्टूबर 2017

रेंज रोवर
Auto News

आखिर क्यों पीएम मोदी BMW से नहीं बल्कि रेंज रोवर से पहुंचे थे लाल किला?

17 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.