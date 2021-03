एक और ई-स्कूटर: 20 पैसा प्रति किमी के खर्च से दौड़ेगा 'होप', आईआईटी दिल्ली के स्टार्ट अप की पहल

Start-up Geliose Mobility, incubated at IIT-Delhi, launches E-scooter 'HOPE'



"It's an affordable internet-connected scooter. Unlike petrol scooter which costs Rs 2.5 per km, this one costs 20 paise per km. It's for Rs 46,999 & has a portable battery",says Founder Aditya Tiwari pic.twitter.com/6YMiyr466k