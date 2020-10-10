शहर चुनें
आनंद महिंद्रा का एलान: 24 घंटे के अंदर 'बंदर की तस्वीर' पर कैप्शन बताओ, जीतने वाले को मुफ्त में मिलेगी महिंद्रा की नई कार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 05:19 PM IST
यूजर्स इस तस्वीर का कैप्शन बता कर जीत सकते हैं नई कार
यूजर्स इस तस्वीर का कैप्शन बता कर जीत सकते हैं नई कार
अगर आप एक नई कार का सपना देख रहे हैं, तो वो जल्द पूरा हो सकता है। खास बात यह है कि यह सपना बिना किसी कीमत के पूरा हो सकता है। दरअसल महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है। इस तस्वीर में एक बंदर DTH की छतरी पर बैठा है। आनंद महिंद्रा ने यूजर्स से इस तस्वीर के लिए एक कैप्शन बताने लिए कहा है। जिसका कैप्शन सबसे अच्छा होगा उसे इनाम में महिंद्रा की एक कार दी जाएगी।

 
यूजर्स इस तस्वीर का कैप्शन बता कर जीत सकते हैं नई कार
यूजर्स इस तस्वीर का कैप्शन बता कर जीत सकते हैं नई कार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आनंद महिंद्रा
आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
डी कृष्ण कुमार और आनंद महिंद्रा
डी कृष्ण कुमार और आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
लौंगी भुईंयां और आनंद महिंद्रा
लौंगी भुईंयां और आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आनंद महिंद्रा
आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : PTI
