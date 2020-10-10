आनंद महिंद्रा का एलान: 24 घंटे के अंदर 'बंदर की तस्वीर' पर कैप्शन बताओ, जीतने वाले को मुफ्त में मिलेगी महिंद्रा की नई कार

{"_id":"5f819dd88ebc3eefb908a1e1","slug":"anand-mahindra-has-posted-a-picture-on-his-twitter-account-where-the-person-who-gives-the-best-caption-will-get-a-new-mahindra-in-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928: 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
यूजर्स इस तस्वीर का कैप्शन बता कर जीत सकते हैं नई कार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f819dd88ebc3eefb908a1e1","slug":"anand-mahindra-has-posted-a-picture-on-his-twitter-account-where-the-person-who-gives-the-best-caption-will-get-a-new-mahindra-in-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928: 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f819dd88ebc3eefb908a1e1","slug":"anand-mahindra-has-posted-a-picture-on-his-twitter-account-where-the-person-who-gives-the-best-caption-will-get-a-new-mahindra-in-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928: 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
डी कृष्ण कुमार और आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f819dd88ebc3eefb908a1e1","slug":"anand-mahindra-has-posted-a-picture-on-his-twitter-account-where-the-person-who-gives-the-best-caption-will-get-a-new-mahindra-in-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928: 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
लौंगी भुईंयां और आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f819dd88ebc3eefb908a1e1","slug":"anand-mahindra-has-posted-a-picture-on-his-twitter-account-where-the-person-who-gives-the-best-caption-will-get-a-new-mahindra-in-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928: 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0913, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : PTI