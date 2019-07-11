शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: भारत की हार पर क्या बोले पाकिस्तानी...

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, इस्लामाबाद Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 12:58 PM IST
न्यूजीलैंड के झंडे के साथ पाकिस्तानी समर्थक
न्यूजीलैंड के झंडे के साथ पाकिस्तानी समर्थक - फोटो : Cricket World Cup Twitter
न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल हारी टीम इंडिया वर्ल्डकप से जब बाहर हुई तो मायूसी इंग्लैंड से लेकर भारत तक छा गई। इंडिया के वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का सपना टूटने पर क्रिकेटर्स और भारतीय फैंस के चेहरों पर उदासी नजर आई। ये निराशा सोशल मीडिया के टॉप ट्रेंड्स में भी देखने को मिल रही है।
भले ही पाकिस्तानी टीम लीग स्टेज में बाहर हो गई हो लेकिन भारत की हार के चर्चे पाकिस्तान में खूब हो रहे हैं। वर्ल्डकप में इंग्लैंड बनाम भारत मैच में टीम इंडिया की जीत की दुआ करने वाले पाकिस्तानी अब भारत की हार पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं।
 
world cup 2019 pakistani reaction on india pakistani reaction pakistani reaction on match pakistani reacts on india team india in world cup 2019 team india team india world cup team india news indian cricket team cricket
