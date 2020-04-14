शहर चुनें

USCIRF is worried by the reports of food aid being denied to Hindus and Christians amid corona crisis in Pakistan

USCIRF ने पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ हो रहे धार्मिक भेदभाव पर जताई चिंता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 07:48 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
अंतरराष्ट्रीय धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता पर नज़र रखने वाली अमेरिकी आयोग (USCIRF) ने पाकिस्तान में COVID-19 के फैलते प्रभाव के बीच हिंदुओं और ईसाइयों को दी जाने वाली खाद्य सहायता में हो रहे भेदभाव को लेकर आपत्ति जताई है।
आयोग की कमिश्नर अनुरीमा भार्गव ने कहा, 'ये हरकतें निंदनीय और चिंता वाली हैं।' उन्होंने कहा कोरोना तेजी से फैल रहा है, ऐसे में पाकिस्तान के भीतर कमजोर और अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय भूख से लड़ रहे हैं और अपने परिवारों को सुरक्षित और स्वस्थ रखने के लिए परेशान है। किसी के धार्मिक विश्वास के कारण खाद्य सहायता से इनकार नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। हम पाकिस्तानी सरकार से यह चाहते हैं कि वो ये सुनिश्चित करें कि खाद्य सहायता देने वाले संगठनों द्वारा हिंदुओं, ईसाइयों और अन्य धर्मों के अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ भोजन को समान रूप से साझा किया जाए।
uscirf uscirf coronavirus covid 19 pakistan coronavirus pakistan

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

