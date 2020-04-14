USCIRF ने पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ हो रहे धार्मिक भेदभाव पर जताई चिंता

USCIRF is troubled by the reports of food aid being denied to Hindus and Christians amid the spread of #Covid_19 in #Pakistan.https://t.co/DGm3YzUqJg— USCIRF (@USCIRF) April 13, 2020
We urge the Pakistani government to ensure that food aid from distributing organizations is shared equally with Hindus, Christians, and other religions minorities: US Commission on International Religious Freedom Commissioner, Anurima Bhargava. https://t.co/ilM8cAy2nd— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
