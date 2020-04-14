USCIRF ने पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ हो रहे धार्मिक भेदभाव पर जताई चिंता

USCIRF is troubled by the reports of food aid being denied to Hindus and Christians amid the spread of #Covid_19 in #Pakistan . https://t.co/DGm3YzUqJg

We urge the Pakistani government to ensure that food aid from distributing organizations is shared equally with Hindus, Christians, and other religions minorities: US Commission on International Religious Freedom Commissioner, Anurima Bhargava. https://t.co/ilM8cAy2nd