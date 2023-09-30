USA: न्यूयॉर्क में भारी बारिश से बाढ़ जैसे हालात, रेल-हवाई यातायात हुआ ठप, आपातकाल लागू

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Today's rainstorm flooded our tracks and grade crossings throughout The Bronx and lower Hudson Valley.— Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) September 29, 2023
Service has resumed on all three east of Hudson lines, though there may be residual delays. Our crews are continuing to clear water and debris from the tracks so we can safely… pic.twitter.com/KpIGdwh365
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Next Article
Followed