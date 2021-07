अमेरिकी सैनिकों की अफगानिस्तान से वापसी: राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने कहा, 31 अगस्त तक पूरा हो जाएगा अभियान

Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31. The drawdown is proceeding in a secure & orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the drawdown efforts in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/NiojoxKM8D

As I said in April, US did what we went to do in Afghanistan, to get the terrorists that attacked us on 9/11 & deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan becoming the base in which attacks could be continued against US: Joe Biden