अमेरिका: 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य, राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने की घोषणा

Today, after receiving a briefing from my entire COVID-19 team, I’m proud to announce that we’re getting even closer, because of our wartime effort -- to administer 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ecTOnow2wf

कोरोना महामारी से पूरी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित अमेरिका ने कोरोना पर लगभग पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण कर लिया है। अमेरिका ने टीकाकरण को युद्ध स्तर पर जारी रखते हुए 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है।अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा है कि देश की अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी को कोरोना वैक्सीन की कम से कम पहली डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 टीम से प्राप्त जानकारी के आधार पर मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व महसूस हो रहा है कि हम ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों का टीकाकरण करने के अपने लक्ष्य के करीब आते जा रहे हैं। हमारा लक्ष्य 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लगाने का है।

उन्होंने बताया कि देश में अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज दी जा चुकी है। इनमें 90 फीसदी बुजुर्ग और 70 फीसद वयस्क यानी 27 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोग शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हफ्ते के अंत तक हम 16 करोड़ अमेरिकियों के पूर्ण टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर लेंगे।



More than 182 million Americans have received at least one shot, including nearly 90% of seniors & 70% of adults over the age of 27. By the end of this week, we’ll have reached the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans: US President Joe Biden