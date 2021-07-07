अमेरिका: 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य, राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने की घोषणा

Today, after receiving a briefing from my entire COVID-19 team, I’m proud to announce that we’re getting even closer, because of our wartime effort -- to administer 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ecTOnow2wf— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021
उन्होंने बताया कि देश में अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज दी जा चुकी है। इनमें 90 फीसदी बुजुर्ग और 70 फीसद वयस्क यानी 27 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोग शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हफ्ते के अंत तक हम 16 करोड़ अमेरिकियों के पूर्ण टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर लेंगे।
इससे पहले देश के 245वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा था कि अमेरिका कोविड-19 महामारी से जल्द ही आजाद हो जाएगा। उन्होंने व्हाइट हाउस में अपने भाषण के दौरान कहा था, 'आज हम एक घातक वायरस से अपनी आजादी के करीब हैं। आज हमने इस वायरस के खिलाफ मजबूत स्थिति हासिल कर ली है।'
सीएनएन हेल्थ के अनुसार, अमेरिका में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 33,746,246 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं और 605,526 मौतें दर्ज की गई हैं। विशेषज्ञ की मानें तो कोरोना महामारी की तीसरी लहर अक्तूबर तक आ सकती है। वहीं, कोरोना के नए वैरिएंट ने मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। हालांकि कोरोना के तहत लगी पाबंदियां हटाने से कई देशों में जीवन धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो रहा है।
