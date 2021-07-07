बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
US President Joe Biden says More than 182 million Americans have received at least one shot of COVID19 Vaccine

अमेरिका: 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य, राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने की घोषणा

एएनआई, वाशिंगटन Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Wed, 07 Jul 2021 07:12 AM IST

सार

  • अमेरिका ने टीकाकरण को युद्ध स्तर पर जारी रखते हुए 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है।
  • राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा है कि देश की अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी को कोरोना वैक्सीन की कम से कम पहली डोज लगाई जा चुकी है।
जो बाइडन (फाइल फोटो)
जो बाइडन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
विस्तार

कोरोना महामारी से पूरी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित अमेरिका ने कोरोना पर लगभग पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण कर लिया है। अमेरिका ने टीकाकरण को युद्ध स्तर पर जारी रखते हुए 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है।
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा है कि देश की अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी को कोरोना वैक्सीन की कम से कम पहली डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 टीम से प्राप्त जानकारी के आधार पर मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व महसूस हो रहा है कि हम ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों का टीकाकरण करने के अपने लक्ष्य के करीब आते जा रहे हैं। हमारा लक्ष्य 150 दिन में 30 करोड़ लोगों को टीका लगाने का है।

 
 

उन्होंने बताया कि देश में अब तक 18 करोड़ 20 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज दी जा चुकी है। इनमें 90 फीसदी बुजुर्ग और 70 फीसद वयस्क यानी 27 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोग शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हफ्ते के अंत तक हम 16 करोड़ अमेरिकियों के पूर्ण टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर लेंगे।
 

 

 

इससे पहले देश के 245वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा था कि अमेरिका कोविड-19 महामारी से जल्द ही आजाद हो जाएगा। उन्होंने व्हाइट हाउस में अपने भाषण के दौरान कहा था, 'आज हम एक घातक वायरस से अपनी आजादी के करीब हैं। आज हमने इस वायरस के खिलाफ मजबूत स्थिति हासिल कर ली है।'

सीएनएन हेल्थ के अनुसार, अमेरिका में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 33,746,246 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं और 605,526 मौतें दर्ज की गई हैं। विशेषज्ञ की मानें तो कोरोना महामारी की तीसरी लहर अक्तूबर तक आ सकती है। वहीं, कोरोना के नए वैरिएंट ने मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। हालांकि कोरोना के तहत लगी पाबंदियां हटाने से कई देशों में जीवन धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो रहा है।

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

