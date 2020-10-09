शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit India on 12th october

अमेरिका के उप-विदेश मंत्री स्टीफन बेजगुन 12 अक्तूबर को आएंगे भारत, वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से करेंगे मुलाकात

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 09:06 PM IST
Stephen Biegun
Stephen Biegun - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के उप-विदेश मंत्री स्टीफन बेजगुन 12 अक्तूबर को दो दिनों की यात्रा पर भारत आ रहे हैं। वे 12 से 14 अक्तूबर तक भारत में रहेंगे। इस यात्रा के दौरान वे यहां के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे और भारत-अमेरिका फोरम पर अपनी टिप्पणी देंगे। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी है।
world international usa stephen biegun us deputy secretary of state

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

