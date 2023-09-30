US: भारतीय मूल के सांसद श्री थानेदार ने लॉन्च किया कॉकस, हिंदू-बौद्ध-सिख और जैन के हितों की रक्षा करना मकसद

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
भारतीय मूल के सांसद श्री थानेदार ने अमेरिका में हिंदू, बौद्ध, सिख और जैन के हितों की रक्षा के लिए कॉकस लांच किया है। इसमें दो दर्जन से अधिक अमेरिकी सांसद हिंदू, बौद्ध, सिख और जैन अमेरिकन कॉकस में शामिल हो गए हैं। थानेदार ने शुक्रवार को औपचारिक रूप से अमेरिकी कांग्रेस में कॉकस की शुरुआत की, जिसका उद्देश्य धार्मिक भेदभाव का मुकाबला करना और हिंदुओं, बौद्धों, सिखों और जैनियों के लिए धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता को बढ़ावा देना है। कांग्रेस का कॉकस अमेरिकी संसद के सदस्यों का एक समूह है, जो सदन में सामान्य विधायी उद्देश्यों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए मिलते हैं और उस पर चर्चा करते हैं।
#WATCH | Washington, DC: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar says "I am profoundly honored to stand before you at this pivotal juncture. We are not merely congregating to initiate another caucus, we are assembling to pioneer a movement, one that strives for understanding,… pic.twitter.com/EylYb5pCNH— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
