Home ›   World ›   US bans cotton and tomato imports from China Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

अमेरिका ने चीन के झिंजियांग से कपास, टमाटर आयात पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 03:51 AM IST
US Customs and Border Protection
US Customs and Border Protection - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका ने चीन के खिलाफ एक और बड़ा कदम उठाया है।  प्रवेश के सभी अमेरिकी बंदरगाहों पर यूएस कस्टम्स एंड बॉर्डर प्रोटेक्शन ने चीन के झिंजियांग उइगर स्वायत्त क्षेत्र में उत्पादित कपास उत्पादों और टमाटर उत्पादों के आयात पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है।
यूएस कस्टम्स एंड बॉर्डर प्रोटेक्शन ने शिनजियांग में उत्पादित सूती उत्पादों और टमाटर उत्पादों के खिलाफ विथहोल्ड रिलीज ऑर्डर जारी किया, जो सूचना के आधार पर हिरासत में या जेल श्रम और जबरन श्रम की स्थितियों के उपयोग को इंगित करता है।
 

