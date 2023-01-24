US: स्कूल में हुई गोलीबारी में दो छात्रों की मौत, पुलिस ने कई संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
United States | Two students were killed while a teacher was injured in a shooting at a school in Des Moines in Iowa; multiple suspects taken into custody, reports The Associated Press citing the police— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
