Video: तुर्किए में यूक्रेन के सांसद ने रूसी प्रतिनिधि को पीटा, घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच जारी युद्ध को एक साल से भी ज्यादा का समय बीत चुका है। अब दोनों देशों के रिश्तों में खटास इस कदर बढ़ चुकी है कि दोनों देशों के नागरिक एक दूसरे पर हमलावर हो रहे हैं। तुर्किए से एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें यूक्रेन के एक सांसद, रूस के प्रतिनिधि पर घूंसे बरसाते नजर आ रहे हैं। यह वीडियो यूक्रेन के एक पत्रकार जेसन जे स्मार्ट ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर मिलियन में व्यूज मिल चुके हैं।
🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament.
The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023
