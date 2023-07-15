UAE: पीएम मोदी के स्वागत में तिरंगे के रंगों में सराबोर हुआ बुर्ज खलीफा, देखें शानदार वीडियो

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
