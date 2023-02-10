Sun Breaks: वैज्ञानिकों ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, सूरज का एक बड़ा हिस्सा टूटकर हुआ अलग

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
सूरज के बारे में वैज्ञानिकों ने चौंकाने वाला दावा किया है। वैज्ञानिकों ने कहा है कि सूरज का एक बड़ा हिस्सा टुकड़ा टूटकर अलग हो गया है। जेम्स वेब स्पेस टेलीस्कोप ने सूरज के टूटने की यह घटना देखी है। इस दावे के बाद दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिक सहमे हुए हैं।
Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 2, 2023
