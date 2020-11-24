Covid-19: रूस का दावा, विश्लेषण में 95 फीसदी प्रभावी मिली स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन

Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose: The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow, Russia. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ymCBpu4FM9— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
