Firing in Russia : रूस के स्कूल में गोलीबारी, नौ की मौत, 20 घायल, हमलावर ने खुद को भी गोली मारी

मध्य रूस के इजेव्स्क में एक स्कूल में गोलीबारी की खबर आई है। यूक्रेन जंग के बीच इस खबर से सनसनी फैल गई। रूस की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी टास (TASS) ने यह खबर दी। गोलीबारी की घटना इजेव्स्क के स्कूल नंबर 88 में हुई। हमलावर ने गोलीबारी क्यों की, यह अभी पता नहीं चला है।

टास के अनुसार एक बंदूकधारी ने सोमवार को रूसी शहर इजेव्स्क के एक स्कूल में गोलियां चला दीं। टेलीग्राम मैसेंजर ऐप पर एक बयान में क्षेत्र के गवर्नर अलेक्जेंडर ब्रेचलोव ने कहा कि स्कूल में सुरक्षा व राहत व बचाव टीमें पहुंच गई हैं। मृतकों में बच्चे शामिल हैं। गवर्नर ने बताया कि हमलावर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ा लिया है। रूस के आंतरिक मंत्रालय ने बताया कि कम से कम 9 लोग मारे गए हैं और 20 घायल हुए हैं।

#UPDATE | Children among casualties in Russia school shooting, attacker killed self, as per the governor. At least six dead, some 20 injured in central Russia school shooting, as per the interior ministry: AFP News Agency