Firing in Russia : रूस के स्कूल में गोलीबारी, नौ की मौत, 20 घायल, हमलावर ने खुद को भी गोली मारी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
टास के अनुसार एक बंदूकधारी ने सोमवार को रूसी शहर इजेव्स्क के एक स्कूल में गोलियां चला दीं। टेलीग्राम मैसेंजर ऐप पर एक बयान में क्षेत्र के गवर्नर अलेक्जेंडर ब्रेचलोव ने कहा कि स्कूल में सुरक्षा व राहत व बचाव टीमें पहुंच गई हैं। मृतकों में बच्चे शामिल हैं। गवर्नर ने बताया कि हमलावर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ा लिया है। रूस के आंतरिक मंत्रालय ने बताया कि कम से कम 9 लोग मारे गए हैं और 20 घायल हुए हैं।
#UPDATE | Children among casualties in Russia school shooting, attacker killed self, as per the governor. At least six dead, some 20 injured in central Russia school shooting, as per the interior ministry: AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.