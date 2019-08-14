शहर चुनें

separatist leader Yasin Malik wife Mashaal Malik addressed a flag hoisting ceremony in pakistan

अलगाववादी नेता यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मशाल मलिक ने इस्लामाबाद में उगला जहर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 12:46 PM IST
यासीन मलिक और मुशाल हुसैन मलिक
यासीन मलिक और मुशाल हुसैन मलिक - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
जम्मू-कश्मीर के गिरफ्तार अलगाववादी नेता मोहम्मद यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मशाल मलिक ने आज पाकिस्तान के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर इस्लामाबाद में एक ध्वजारोहण समारोह को संबोधित किया। पाकिस्तान मीडिया के हवाले से यह खबर सामने आई है। 
separatist leader yasin malik mashaal malik lag hoisting ceremony i pakistan pakistan independence day
