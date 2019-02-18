शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में 20 अरब डॉलर का निवेश कर सकता है सऊदी अरब

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 07:22 PM IST
saudi prince
saudi prince - फोटो : amar ujala
पाकिस्तान के दौरे पर आए सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान पाकिस्तान में 20 अरब डालर का निवेश कर सकते हैं। हालांकि सूत्रों के अनुसार पाकिस्तान में निवेश की तुलना भारत से नहीं की जा सकती, जहां पाकिस्तान में निवेश उसको बेलआउट पैकेज देने जैसा है, वहीं भारत एक मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था है, जो कि 7 फीसदी की दर से बढ़ रही है। सऊदी ने भारत को आठवां बड़ा रणनीतिक साझेदार माना है।
saudi arabia pakistan saudi pakistan relations saudi prince सऊदीअरब मोहम्मद बिन सलमान
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

