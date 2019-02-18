Sources on Saudi Arabia Crown Prince's announcement of $20 billion investment in Pakistan: There is no comparison. Investment in Pakistan is a bailout & investment in India is in a robust economy growing at 7%. Saudi has ranked India as the 8th strategic partner. pic.twitter.com/D7Toizix8c— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
सऊदी अरब और कर्ज में डूबे पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को 20 बिलियन डॉलर के निवेश सौदों पर हस्ताक्षर हुए हैं।
18 फरवरी 2019