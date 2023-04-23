S Jaishankar: गुयाना के राष्ट्रपति-उपराष्ट्रपति से मिले विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर, कृषि, रक्षा सहयोग पर हुई चर्चा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने गुयाना के राष्ट्रपति इरफान अली और उपराष्ट्रपति भरत जगदेव से मुलाकात की और उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का संदेश दिया। उन्होंने गुयाना के अपने समकक्ष ह्यू टॉड के साथ पांचवीं भारत-गुयाना संयुक्त समिति बैठक की सह-अध्यक्षता भी की। इस बैठक में कृषि, रक्षा सहयोग और बुनियादी ढांचा विकास जैसे विषयों पर चर्चा की गई।
Natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana-the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 22, 2023
Also noted the enthusiasm of President Irfaan Ali for Millets after his visit to India. pic.twitter.com/ARTkqtRQu2
