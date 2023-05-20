G7 Summit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जापान में किशिदा से की मुलाकात, आज राष्ट्रपति जेलेस्की के साथ करेंगे बैठक

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हिरोशिमा में जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा से मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने व्यापार, अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भारत-जापान की मित्रता को बढ़ाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की। वहीं आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। शनिवार को क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले पीएम मोदी जेलेंस्की के साथ बैठक करेंगे।

