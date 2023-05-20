G7 Summit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जापान में किशिदा से की मुलाकात, आज राष्ट्रपति जेलेस्की के साथ करेंगे बैठक

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हिरोशिमा में जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा से मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने व्यापार, अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भारत-जापान की मित्रता को बढ़ाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की। वहीं आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। शनिवार को क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले पीएम मोदी जेलेंस्की के साथ बैठक करेंगे।
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan.— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
PM Modi is attending the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida. pic.twitter.com/WQlV6JZEwY
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/N6lsN5hh66— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
#WATCH | Even today, the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'. I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. Today, the world is suffering from climate change and terrorism...: Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/w0czusRmvX— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
