अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   pastun protesters Islamabad Pakistan Afghanistan FATA

पाकिस्तान कर रहा आतंकवाद का सपोर्ट, इस्लामाबाद में विरोध करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 09:18 AM IST
pastun protesters Islamabad Pakistan Afghanistan FATA
आतंकवाद को पनाह देने के आरोपों में घिरे रहने वाले पाकिस्तान के विरोध हजारों लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। इस्लामाबाद में पश्तून समुदाय के लोग आजादी के नारे लगा रहे हैं और उनका आरोप है कि उनके मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन पाकिस्तान आर्मी की ओर से लगातार हो रहा है। 

प्रदर्शनकारी का आरोप है कि पाकिस्तान की सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की ओर से आतंकवाद को पनाह दी जा रही है। पश्तून समुदाय का कहना है कि पाकिस्तान सरकार पश्तून समुदाय पर हिंसा को बढ़ावा दे रही है, क्योंकि उनके खिलाफ होने वाली हिंसा को रोकने में सरकार नाकाम रही है। 

इनका आरोप है कि पाकिस्तान के आदिवासी क्षेत्रों (संघीय प्रशासित आदिवासी क्षेत्र) और अफगानिस्तान में आतंकवादियों की मदद की जा रही है। अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बॉर्डर के पास रहने वाला समुदाय लगातार आतंकी गतिविधियों का सामना कर रहा है। 

 

 
pakistan islamabad afghanistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

rangeela girl urmila matondkar 44th birthday today
Bollywood

B'day Special: 42 की उम्र में 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी शादी, बचपन में ही एक्टिंग से मचाया धमाल

4 फरवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 5th february to 11th february
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 फरवरी से 11 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

4 फरवरी 2018

padman promotion twinkle khanna troll on twitter
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेने पर ट्विंकल खन्ना हुई ट्रोल, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने पूरे क्षेत्र को चारों तरफ से घेर लिया है और तलाशी शुरू कर दी है।

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide
Pakistan

पत्नी को तीन बार गोली मारने के बाद पाक के इस मंत्री ने की आत्महत्या

3 फरवरी 2018

Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
Pakistan

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

2 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Government's MP caught in camera misbehaving with girl, video goes viral
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी सांसद ने स्टेज पर बच्ची के साथ की बदसलूकी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan hand over 27 terrorists of Taliban and Haqqani network to Afghanistan
Pakistan

पाक ने अफगानिस्तान को सौंपे तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के 27 आतंकी

1 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan plots terrorist attacks on Afghanistan capital Kabul
Pakistan

काबुल आतंकी हमलों के पीछे पाक का हाथ, अफगानिस्तान ने सौंपे सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

female student killed in pakistan because she refused the marriage proposal
Pakistan

शादी से किया इंकार तो इमरान खान के भतीजे ने कर दी मेडिकल छात्रा की हत्या

1 फरवरी 2018

8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon
Pakistan

विदेशों में रहने वाले 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी कर सकेंगे जल्द मतदान

30 जनवरी 2018

in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone
Pakistan

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों पर अमेरिका का ड्रोन हमला, हक्कानी कमांडर समेत तीन ढेर

24 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने लखनऊ से फूंका लोकसभा चुनाव का बिगुल समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 9 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

4 फरवरी 2018

SUB INSPECTOR SHOT A GYM OWNER IN NOIDA SECTOR 122, FAMILY ALLEGES FOULPLAY 1:45

VIDEO: नोएडा में पुलिस ने की फेक एनकाउंटर की कोशिश?

4 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF LIZARD DRINKING TEA DIRECT FROM CUP 1:07

सावधान : कहीं आपकी चाय से चुस्कियां छिपकली तो नहीं ले रही

3 फरवरी 2018

SHAHRUKH KHAN ALIBAUG FARM CA REVELS USED FORGED DOCUMENTS 1:36

OMG! शाहरुख ने अलीबाग फॉर्म के लिए जाली कागजात बनवाए!

3 फरवरी 2018

TROUBLE FOR FILM MAKER NEERAJ PANDEY, DEFENCE MINISTER TO WATCH AIYAARY 2:09

'अय्यारी' की कहानी पर बवाल, रक्षा मंत्रालय तक पहुंचा मामला

4 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

rajnath singh speaks about jammu and kashmir issue
Jammu

राजनाथ बोले- किसी ने माँ का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दे

3 फरवरी 2018

Home minister rajnath singh slams pakistan for kashmir issue
India News

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ बोले- किसी ने मां का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दे

3 फरवरी 2018

United Nations marked shameful comment on Sexual Assaults On Young Girls In India and Pakistan
Rest of World

UN में उठा भारत, पाकिस्तान में बच्चियों से रेप का मामला, सभी शर्मिंदा

3 फरवरी 2018

America again slams pakistan for terrorism after suspends military aid
America

अमेरिका की फटकार, कहा- आतंक फैलाने वाला पाकिस्तान हमारा दोस्त नहीं

2 फरवरी 2018

in pakistan mir minister hazar khan bijarani and his wife shot dead by murders
International

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मंत्री और पत्नी की हत्या, घर में घुसकर गोलियां बरसाई

2 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.