अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon

विदेशों में रहने वाले 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी कर सकेंगे जल्द मतदान

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:31 AM IST
8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon
राष्ट्रीय डाटाबेस और पंजीकरण प्राधिकरण (एनएडीआरए) के अध्यक्ष उस्मान मोबिन ने सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि अप्रैल में होने वाले आगामी आम चुनाव के लिए एक नया सॉफ्टवेयर का टेस्ट सफल रहा तो विदेशों में रहने वाले तकरीबन 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी आगामी आम चुनाव में मतदान कर सकेंगे। 

मोबिन ने शीर्ष अदालत को यह भी बताया कि इस मसले पर पाकिस्तान चुनाव आयोग (ईसीपी) से विस्तार से चर्चा हुई है। सॉफटवेयर विकसित करने का काम जारी है। मॉक एलेक्सन में इसका प्रायोगिक आधार पर टेस्ट किया जा सकता है और यह अप्रैल की शुरुआत तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। 

RELATED

पाक सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश साकिब निसार की तीन सदस्यीय पीठ 5 जनवरी को स्वीकृत इस मसले पर संयुक्त रूप से 16 अर्जियों पर सुनवाई की। इस मौके पर चीफ जस्टिस निसार ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में आगामी आम चुनाव जुलाई में होने है और एनएडीआरए अध्यक्ष ने एक अच्छी खबर दी है। उन्होंने बहुत उचित 10 हफ्ते की समय सीमा दी है। 
pakistan vote supreme court of pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Kylie Jenner builds mansion worth 15 crore for her baby
Hollywood

20 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने होने वाले के लिए बनवाया 15 करोड़ का घर, अब ब्‍वॉयफ्रेंड कर रहा अवॉयड

29 जनवरी 2018

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone
Pakistan

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों पर अमेरिका का ड्रोन हमला, हक्कानी कमांडर समेत तीन ढेर

पाकिस्तान में पैर जमाए हुए आतंकी संगठन हक्कानी नेटवर्क पर अमेरिका ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। 

24 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan army embassy official missing with some sensitive document in Austria
Pakistan

महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेजों के साथ गायब हुआ पाकिस्तानी एंबेसी का अधिकारी

24 जनवरी 2018

Arrested in Pakistan for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl Janab
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में सात साल की बच्ची जैनब से मिलान हुआ संदिग्ध का डीएनए

24 जनवरी 2018

Lahore High Court stays till March 17 on arrest of militant Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की गिरफ्तारी पर लाहौर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई 17 मार्च तक रोक

25 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan Said on America help, will respond to Donald Trump
Pakistan

मदद रुकते ही बौखलाया पाक, कराची में ट्रंप के खिलाफ सड़कों पर शुरू हुआ प्रदर्शन

2 जनवरी 2018

CPEC: India is trying conspiracies against pakistan using Afganistan
Pakistan

पाक बोला- CPEC पर भारत की साजिशों को तबाह कर देंगे, अमेरिका ना दे हमें धमकी

29 दिसंबर 2017

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan foreign minister threatens India of nuclear attack
Pakistan

जनरल रावत के बयान के बाद पाकिस्तान ने भारत को दी परमाणु हमले की धमकी

14 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ पहुंची सलमान की खास दोस्त, इन लड़कियों से मिलकर हुईं भावुक

अभिनेता सलमान खान की दोस्त और अभिनेत्री यूलिया वंतूर रविवार को लखनऊ में तेजाब पीड़ित लड़कियों द्वारा चलाई जा रही 'शिरोज हैंगऑउट कैफे' पहुंची। यहां पहुंचकर यूलिया भावुक हो गईं, देखिए पूरी रिपोर्ट।

29 जनवरी 2018

#ICCU19WORLDCUP INDIA PAKISTAN SEMI FINAL IN NEW ZEALAND 1:28

#ICCU19WorldCup : शुरू हो गई है सबसे बड़ी जंग, भारत की पहले बल्लेबाजी

30 जनवरी 2018

ANUSHKA SHARMA AND ALIA BHATT DANCE TOGETHER AT INTERNATIONAL CUSTOM DAY IN MUMBAI 3:12

शादी के बाद पहली बार स्टेज पर ठुमके लगाती नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा

29 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 29 JANURARY 2018 2:40

कासगंज हिंसा मामले में एसपी की छुट्टी समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

29 जनवरी 2018

student in Deoria set herself on fire after she was allegedly molested by her school principal's son 3:04

VIDEO: यूपी में छेड़खानी से परेशान 12वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को लगाई आग

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Donald Trump has indicated to take tough action against pakistan's Taliban terrorists
America

पाक में आतंकी ठिकानों को खत्म करेगा US, ट्रंप ने दिए सख्त कार्रवाई के संकेत

28 जनवरी 2018

India is second cheapest country to live in after south africa says survey
America

भारत रहने के लिहाज से दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश, जानिए किस नंबर पर है पाकिस्तान

28 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan again raise Kashmir issue in united nation on the pretext of Palestine
Rest of World

फलस्तीन के बहाने पाक ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में फिर अलापा कश्मीर राग

28 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan again raises Kashmir issue in united nations security council
World

पाकिस्तान ने सुरक्षा परिषद में फिर उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा

27 जनवरी 2018

IND-PAK face-to-face on the table for interaction between the border firing
National

IND-PAK: सीमा पर गोलाबारी के बीच बातचीत के लिए टेबल पर आमने-सामने

26 जनवरी 2018

Under-19 World Cup: Pakistan U19 won by 3 wickets against south africa
Cricket News

U19WC: जरयाब आसिफ के शानदार पारी की बदौलत पाक ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराया, सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह

25 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.