Home ›   World ›   Pakistan PM's tweet will not carry passport for travel to Kartarpur corridor

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: भारत ने पाक को सौंपी सूची, इमरान खान का ट्वीट- नहीं लगेगा पासपोर्ट

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 07:41 PM IST
करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा
करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में स्थित सिखों के तीर्थस्थल करतारपुर कॉरीडोर का 9 नवंबर को उद्घाटन है। बता दें कि इस गलियारे का उद्घाटन सिख धर्म के संस्थापक गुरु नानक देव की 550वीं जयंती से पहले करना तय हुआ है। करतारपुर गलियारे को लेकर भारत-पाक के बीच एक समझौता भी हुआ है। इसकी ही तैयारियां इन दिनों दोनों ही देशों में जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं।
उद्घाटन यात्रा में जाने वाले सिख नेताओं व अन्य लोगों की सूची पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों को भेज दी गई है। हालांकि,भारत को पाकिस्तान से इस सूची के बारे में पुष्टि प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। 
 

करतारपुर कॉरीडोर के उद्घाटन से पहले पाकिस्तानी पीएम के ट्वीट से पूरी तरह से भ्रम की स्थिति बनी हुई है। इस ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि करतारपुर कॉरीडोर की यात्रा करने के लिए पासपोर्ट की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। हालांकि यह समझौता हस्ताक्षरित एमओयू में उल्लेखित है। इमरान खान के ट्वीट के संबंध में एमओयू में संशोधन के लिए पाकिस्तान की ओर से कोई पेशकश नहीं की गई है।

 
kartarpur corridor bharat india pakistan sikh imran khan passport
