करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: भारत ने पाक को सौंपी सूची, इमरान खान का ट्वीट- नहीं लगेगा पासपोर्ट

Govt Sources: A list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' to undertake the pilgrimage on 9th November has been sent to the Pakistani side. However,India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on the list. #KartarpurCorridor pic.twitter.com/hZT1HfsICO

Govt Sources: There is absolute confusion created by Pakistan PM's tweet that no passports will be required to undertake pilgrimage. This requirement is however mentioned in the MOU signed. There has been no offer from Pakistan to amend the MOU in light of Imran Khan's tweet.