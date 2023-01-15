Pakistan Food Crisis: पाकिस्तान में गेहूं के लिए मारामारी, बाइक से ट्रक के पीछे भागते दिखे सैकड़ों लोग

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पाकिस्तान में गहराते खाद्य संकट के बीच लोगों को अपनी बाइक पर गेहूं के ट्रक का पीछा करते देखा गया, जो गेहूं की एक बोरी पाने के लिए अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे थे। नेशनल इक्वेलिटी पार्टी जेकेजीबीएल के अध्यक्ष प्रोफेसर सज्जाद राजा ने वीडियो को साझा करते हुए लिखा है कि यह कोई मोटरसाइकिल रैली नहीं है, बल्कि पाकिस्तान में लोग आटे से लदे एक ट्रक का पीछा कर रहे हैं, इस उम्मीद में कि वे सिर्फ एक पैकेट आटा खरीदेंगे। क्या पाकिस्तान में हमारा कोई भविष्य है? यह वीडियो पाकिस्तान में जो हो रहा है उसकी एक झलक मात्र है।
This isn’t a motorcycle rally, ppl in #Pakistan are desperately chasing a truck carrying wheat flour, hoping to buy just 1 bag. Ppl of #JammuAndKashmir should open their eyes. Lucky not to be #Pakistani & still free to take decision about our future. Do we have any future with🇵🇰? pic.twitter.com/xOywDwKoiP— Prof. Sajjad Raja (@NEP_JKGBL) January 14, 2023
