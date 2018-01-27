अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान ने सुरक्षा परिषद में फिर उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा

27 Jan 2018
Pakistan again raises Kashmir issue in united nations security council
पाकिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में एकबार फिर कश्मीर मुद्दे को उठाया।

यूएन में पाकिस्तान की प्रतिनिधि मलीहा लोधी ने कहा कि 'मिडल ईस्ट में बढ़ती हिंसा पर चर्चा के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि 'विदेशी कब्जे में रहे रहे फलस्तीन की वैध मांगों का पाकिस्तान समर्थन करता रहेगा और कश्मीर भी इसका ही एक अन्य उदाहरण है।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि  'यूएन को इन विवादित मुद्दों (फलस्तीन और कश्मीर) का समाधान निकालना चाहिए। 

बता दें कि इससे पहले संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने कहा था कि जब तक भारत और पाकिस्तान नहीं चाहेंगे, वह दोनों के बीच कश्मीर को लेकर कोई मध्यस्थता नहीं करेगा। सीमा पर भारी तनाव के बीच गुटेरेस ने दोनों देशों से सभी मुद्दों को बातचीत के जरिए हल करने का आह्वान किया। 

गुटेरेस के प्रवक्ता स्टीफन डुजारिक ने कहा कि सैद्धांतिक रूप से संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख मध्यस्थता के लिए हमेशा तैयार हैं लेकिन उसके हस्तक्षेप से पहले कश्मीर से जुड़े सभी पक्षों को इस पर सहमत होना पड़ेगा। मामला सिर्फ कश्मीर का ही नहीं है, दुनिया में कही भी संघर्ष पैदा होता है तो वे उसे रोकने के लिए अपनी सेवाएं देने को तत्पर हैं। 
