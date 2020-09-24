उत्तर कोरिया ने दक्षिण कोरिया के मत्स्य अधिकारी को मारी गोली, फिर दफनाया

North Korea shot and cremated a missing South Korean man, South Korea’s military says. Military confirms news reports that a South Korean fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean troops after attempting to defect across the maritime border: Reuters— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
