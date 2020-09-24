शहर चुनें
North Korea shot and cremated missing South Korean fisheries official says South Korea military says

उत्तर कोरिया ने दक्षिण कोरिया के मत्स्य अधिकारी को मारी गोली, फिर दफनाया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सियोल Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 09:08 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर कोरिया ने दक्षिण कोरिया के एक लापता मत्स्य अधिकारी की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के बाद उन्हें दफना दिया है। ऐसा दक्षिण कोरिया की सेना का कहना है। सेना ने उन समाचारों की पुष्टि की है जिसमें कहा गया था कि समुद्री सीमा पार करने की कोशिश के बाद उत्तर कोरियाई सैनिकों द्वारा एक दक्षिण कोरियाई मत्स्य अधिकारी को गोली मार दी गई। यह जानकारी समाचार एजेंसी रायटर ने दी है।
south korea north korea fisheries official maritime border

