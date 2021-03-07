नेपाल में राजनीतिक घमासान : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऋषि कट्टेल को सौंपी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की कमान

Supreme Court hands over the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to Rishi Kattel.— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
Kattel had registered a writ with SC after merger between erstwhile CPN-UML & Maoist (Center) in 2018. He claimed that election law doesn't allow the existence of two parties with the same name.
