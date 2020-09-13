नेपाल: भारी बारिश के बाद आए भूस्खलन में 12 लोग लापता, 18 घर हुए जमींदोज

Nepal: More than 12 people missing after a landslide swept around 18 houses in Sindhupalchowk district last night, following heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/V9W7FlSM6n— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020
