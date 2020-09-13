शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Nepal: More than 12 people missing after a landslide swept around 18 houses in Sindhupalchowk district

नेपाल: भारी बारिश के बाद आए भूस्खलन में 12 लोग लापता, 18 घर हुए जमींदोज

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 08:51 AM IST
विज्ञापन
नेपाल में भूस्खलन
नेपाल में भूस्खलन - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल में भारी बारिश के बाद हुए भूस्खलन के कारण 12 लोग लापता हो गए हैं। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, सिंधुपालचौक जिले में देर रात भारी बारिश के बाद भूस्खलन हो गया, जिसकी चपेट में जिले के 18 घर आ गए। वहीं, भूस्खलन की जद में आकर 12 लोग लापता हो गए। बचाव और खोज अभियान जारी है। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
landslide people missing

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'साजिश के तहत हुई सुशांत की हत्या', सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का दावा- साबित करने के लिए तमाम सबूत

13 सितंबर 2020

यमुना किनारे झुग्गियों पर वन विभाग की कार्रवाई...
Delhi NCR

रेल ट्रैक किनारे बसी झुग्गियों पर सियासत तेज, बढ़ी रेलवे की मुसीबत 

13 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हिमानी शिवपुरी
Bollywood

मशहूर अभिनेत्री हिमानी शिवपुरी को हुआ कोरोना, अस्पताल में भर्ती

13 सितंबर 2020

साकिब सलीम और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती का समर्थन करने पर पड़ी गालियां, साकिब सलीम बोले- मेरा भारत महान

13 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jobs

यूपी में अब पांच वर्ष की संविदा से शुरू होगी सरकारी नौकरी, बड़े बदलाव की तैयारी

13 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती और सारा अली खान
Bollywood

एक ही डीलर से ड्रग्स खरीदती थीं रिया और सारा अली खान, अब एनसीबी लगाएगी सोर्स का पता!

13 सितंबर 2020

Sonia gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
India News

कांग्रेस फेरबदल: अहम नेता किए गए दरकिनार, क्या फिर होगी बगावत?

13 सितंबर 2020

मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
Fatehpur

चुप हो लाल...अब न आएंगी मम्मी, मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय, बड़ी मुश्किल से बोतल को लगाया मुंह

13 सितंबर 2020

मिलाप
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: ये है पहला ‘मिलाप’ शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और रीना रॉय का और गाना बजा, ‘आजा के अधूरा है अपना मिलन’

13 सितंबर 2020

वजन बढ़ना स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी हानिकारक होता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

वजन घटाने के लिए करें ये 6 काम, तुरंत होगा फायदा

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited