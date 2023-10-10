Mahatma Gandhi: महात्मा गांधी ने जहां से शुरू की थी वकालत, अब उसी जगह उनकी प्रतिमा का हुआ अनावरण

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In continuation with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, an event was organised at the Tolstoy Farm by the @indiainjoburg, in association with #MahatmaGandhiRemembranceOrganization (MGRO). On the occasion, High Commissioner Shri Prabhat Kumar unveiled the life-size statue of Gandhiji. pic.twitter.com/RTJCnfBeML— India in Johannesburg (@indiainjoburg) October 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Next Article
Followed