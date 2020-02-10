शहर चुनें

ईरानी सैटेलाइट 'जफर' कक्षा में स्थापित होने में रहा असफल, अमेरिका ने लॉन्चिंग पर जताई थी आपत्ति

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 01:14 AM IST
ईरान के राष्ट्रपति
ईरान के राष्ट्रपति
ईरानी सैटेलाइट "जफर" कक्षा में  स्थापित होने में असफल हो गया है। वहीं, अमेरिका ने ईरान के इस कार्यक्रम पर चिंता जताते हुए कहा है कि सैटेलाइट लॉन्च करने की तकनीक का प्रयोग परमाणु हथियारों को बनाने में किया जा सकता है। इससे अमेरिका को भी खतरा पैदा हो सकता है। 
बतादें कि यह चौथी बार है जब ईरान सैटेलाइट को कक्षा में स्थापित करने में विफल हो गया। हालांकि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हमने इसे सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च कर दिया लेकिन किसी कारणवश यह कक्षा में स्थापित होने में असफल हो गया। 
