राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का बड़ा ऐलान-अफगानिस्तान से 4000 अमेरिकी सैनिकों को बुलाएंगे वापस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 02:46 AM IST
Donald trump
Donald trump - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका में चुनावी सरगर्मी के बीच राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि अफगान शांति वार्ता की शुरुआत के लिए अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो शुक्रवार शाम (स्थानीय समय) कतर की राजधानी दोहा के ऐतिहासिक यात्रा पर रवाना होंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम बहुत जल्द अफगानिस्तान से अपने 4,000 सैनिकों वापस बुलाएंगे।
afghanistan donald trump kabul us soldiers

