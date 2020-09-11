राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का बड़ा ऐलान-अफगानिस्तान से 4000 अमेरिकी सैनिकों को बुलाएंगे वापस

US Secretay of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening (local time) on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar for beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations. We'll be down to 4,000 soldiers in Afghanistan in a very short period of time: US President Donald Trump at White House pic.twitter.com/xbA2zmwWpn— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
