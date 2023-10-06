Netherlands: भारतीय मूल की प्रोफेसर सर्वोच्च पुरस्कार से सम्मानित, 13 करोड़ रुपये की प्राइज मनी मिली

भारतीय मूल की प्रोफेसर डॉ. जॉयीता गुप्ता को जलवायु परिवर्तन रोकथाम के क्षेत्र में उनके काम के लिए नीदरलैंड में विज्ञान के सर्वोच्च पुरस्कार स्पिनोजा से सम्मानित किया गया। जॉयीता एम्स्टर्डम विश्वविद्यालय (यूवीए) में पर्यावरण और विकास की प्रोफेसर हैं। उन्हें हेग में आयोजित सम्मान समारोह में नीदरलैंड के शिक्षा, विज्ञान और संस्कृति मंत्री रॉबर्ट डिकग्राफ ने 13 करोड़ रुपये की प्राइज मनी वाला पुरस्कार सौंपा।

Congratulations to Dr Joyeeta Gupta for receiving the prestigious Spinoza Prize by Dutch Research Council (NWO), the highest distinction in Dutch science for her outstanding & pioneering work on a just & sustainable world @IndiaDST @DiasporaDiv_MEA @moefcc @PMOIndia @RHDijkgraaf pic.twitter.com/Zy8nDRJXQr