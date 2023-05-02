IAF: फ्रांस-ग्रीस के अभ्यास में भाग ले रही भारतीय वायुसेना, पहली बार देश से बाहर एक्सरसाइज में राफेल विमान

भारतीय वायुसेना (आईएएफ) ग्रीस में चार सुखोई-30 एमकेआई लड़ाकू विमानों के साथ अभ्यास में भाग ले रही है। इस युद्ध अभ्यास को 'इनिओचोस-2023' नाम दिया गया है। वहीं, फ्रांस में चल रहे एक्स-ओरियन में आईएएफ के राफेल लड़ाकू विमान पहली बार भारत के बाहर एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय अभ्यास में भाग ले रहे हैं।

#WATCH | The participating forces of Ex Iniochos undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens & its surrounding monuments. The IAF is participating in the exercise in Greece with four Su-30 MKI fighters. pic.twitter.com/K9DNJqlxlg