IAF: फ्रांस-ग्रीस के अभ्यास में भाग ले रही भारतीय वायुसेना, पहली बार देश से बाहर एक्सरसाइज में राफेल विमान

भारतीय वायुसेना (आईएएफ) ग्रीस में चार सुखोई-30 एमकेआई लड़ाकू विमानों के साथ अभ्यास में भाग ले रही है। इस युद्ध अभ्यास को 'इनिओचोस-2023' नाम दिया गया है। वहीं, फ्रांस में चल रहे एक्स-ओरियन में आईएएफ के राफेल लड़ाकू विमान पहली बार भारत के बाहर एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय अभ्यास में भाग ले रहे हैं।
#WATCH | The participating forces of Ex Iniochos undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens & its surrounding monuments. The IAF is participating in the exercise in Greece with four Su-30 MKI fighters. pic.twitter.com/K9DNJqlxlg
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
एक्स ओरियन युद्धाभ्यास 17 अप्रैल को शुरु हुआ था और यह 5 मई 2023 तक चलेगा। इस अभ्यास में जर्मनी, ग्रीस, इटली, नीदरलैंड, ब्रिटेन, स्पेन और अमेरिका की वायुसेना भाग ले रही हैं। भारत को छोड़ ये सभी उत्तर अटलांटिक संधि संगठन (नाटो) के सदस्य हैं।
