नौ जुलाई को पाकिस्तान से वापस आएंगे 114 भारतीय नागरिक : भारतीय उच्चायुक्त

We are facilitating the return of 114 Indian nationals from Pakistan to India on 9th July. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list: High Commission of India in Islamabad— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.