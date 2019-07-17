शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Harish Salve, lawyer of India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case told how Pakistan got defeated in ICJ

कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में वकील हरीश साल्वे ने बताया कि पाक को कैसे मिली कानूनी हार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 10:01 PM IST
वकील हरीश साल्वे
वकील हरीश साल्वे - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद का कारण बने कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में आज दो साल दो महीने बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत ने फैसला सुना दिया। भारत के हक में आए इस फैसले में आईसीजे ने पाकिस्तान को अपनी अदालत की दोबारा समीक्षा करने का आदेश दिया है साथ ही माना है कि पाकिस्तान ने वियना संधि का उल्लंघन किया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत के इस फैसले को वैश्विक मंच पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की बड़ी कानूनी जीत कहा जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज तक ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है। भारत की इस जीत के पीछे एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण नाम है वकील हरीश साल्वे का। साल्वे इस मामले में भारत का पक्ष रख रहे थे। 


मामले में फैसला आने के बाद हरीश साल्वे लंदन में मीडिया के सामने आए। यहां उन्होंने सुनवाई के दौरान अपने अनुभव साझा किया। साल्वे ने कहा, 'जिस तरह से आईसीजे ने मामले में हस्तक्षेप किया, मैं अपने देश की ओर से उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं। इससे कुलभूषण जाधव को दी गई मौत की सजा पर रोक लग सकी।'


साल्वे ने कहा, 'पाकिस्तान बार-बार अपने एक ही दावे पर अड़ा रहा कि उसने जाधव के पास से पासपोर्ट जब्त किया है। कोर्ट न केवल इस बात की तह पर गई बल्कि पाकिस्तान की इस बात को खारिज कर दिया कि जाधव की राष्ट्रीयता अनिश्चित है।'


साल्वे ने कहा, 'उन्होंने (आईसीजे) कहा, पाकिस्तान के संविधान के अनुसार एक निष्पक्ष परीक्षण। यदि यह मामला फिर से उन्हीं नियमों के साथ सैन्य अदालत में गया जहां बाहरी वकीलों को अनुमति नहीं है, हमें अनुमति नहीं है। एक्सेस नहीं दी गई है, सुबूत नहीं दिए गए हैं। यह मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं है।'


हरीश ने कहा, 'मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से संतुष्ट हूं कि पाकिस्तान ने कई सारे विशेषणों का इस्तेमाल किया, यहां तक कि अदालत में जवाब देने में भी मैं उन्हें दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण मानता हूं। मैंने कहा कि यह मेरी परवरिश और भारत की परंपरा है जिसने मुझे उन्हें उनकी ही भाषा में जवाब नहीं देने दिया।'

 

Recommended

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

कुलभूषण जाधव को तुरंत कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस उपलब्ध कराए पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

17 जुलाई 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत, हेग
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में पाक ने मुंह की खाई, कुलभूषण जाधव की फांसी पर लगी रोक

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुलभूषण जाधव: पीएम ने बताया सत्य और न्याय की जीत, सुषमा ने दिया मोदी को धन्यवाद

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone mallika sherawat
Priyanka Chopra
mallika sherawat
sunny leone
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

सावन
Festivals

सावन 2019: सावन के महीने में भूलकर भी न चढ़ाएं ये चीजें, अधूरी रह जाती है शिव पूजा

17 जुलाई 2019

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
विज्ञापन
kulbhushan jadhav icj verdict kulbhushan jadhav harish salve advocate harish salve हरीश साल्वे कुलभूषण जाधव
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

jaaved jaaferi
Bollywood

जावेद जाफरी ने रामदेव के पतंजलि नमक का उड़ाया मजाक, यूजर ने कहा- 'साइंस पढ़ी है कभी?'

17 जुलाई 2019

Inequality with poverty must be decreased
Opinion

गरीबी के साथ असमानता भी घटे: 10 साल में देश के 27.1 करोड़ लोग गरीबी रेखा से बाहर आए

17 जुलाई 2019

बीजेपी एमपी रवि किशन
Bollywood

डांस करने पर पिता ने रवि किशन की बेल्ट से की थी पिटाई, पहली फिल्म से कमाए थे 5000 रुपये

17 जुलाई 2019

एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' फिल्म कॉन्टेस्ट का आखिरी दिन, विजेताओं को रिलीज से पहले देखने का मिलेगा मौका

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
sunny leone mallika sherawat
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

train-18
India News

तीन साल में हर ट्रैक पर दौड़ेगी ट्रेन-18, निर्माण में तेजी के लिए रेलवे लाया नया टेंडर सिस्टम

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

savan 2019 visit famous temples of lord shiva once in life
Travel

सावन 2019: भोलेनाथ के इन खास मंदिरों के दर्शन करना न भूलें इस बार, यहां होता है सबका बेड़ा पार

17 जुलाई 2019

जरीना वहाब
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के संघर्ष के सामने राजकपूर पड़े झूठे, कई हिट फिल्में कर आदित्य से रचाई शादी

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

kartarpur Corridor
World

करतारपुर गुरुद्वारा साहिब के लिए तीन की जगह 42 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित करेगा पाकिस्तान

पाकिस्तान करतारपुर में गुरुद्वारा साहिब के लिए तीन एकड़ नहीं बल्कि 42 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित करेगा।

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

हाफिज के पकड़े जाने पर ट्रंप ने किया ट्वीट- 10 साल बाद गिरफ्तार हुआ मुंबई हमलों का 'मास्टरमाइंड'

17 जुलाई 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण जाधव मामलाः क्या है अंतरराष्ट्रीय न्यायालय और किन जजों ने सुनाया फैसला

17 जुलाई 2019

आतंकी हाफिज सईद
World

इमरान के अमेरिका दौरे से पहले आतंकी हाफिज सईद गिरफ्तार, भेजा गया जेल

17 जुलाई 2019

बर्नाल्ड अरनॉल्ट
World

बिल गेट्स को पीछे छोड़ दूसरे बड़े अमीर बने बर्नाल्ड अरनॉल्ट, नेटवर्थ 7.45 लाख करोड़ रुपये

17 जुलाई 2019

उत्तर कोरियाई नेता किम जोंग उन
World

अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों के बावजूद उत्तर कोरिया के किम जोंग को ऐसे मिल रहीं लग्जरी गाड़ियां

17 जुलाई 2019

diver told about her amazing moment with barrel jellyfish, video viral
World

मनुष्य के आकार की जेलीफिश के साथ गोताखोर ने बिताए सांस रोक देने वाले पल, देखिए वीडियो

17 जुलाई 2019

तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति एर्दोआन
World

तुर्की को S-400 मिसाइल खरीदना पड़ा महंगा, अमेरिका नहीं देगा एफ-35 लड़ाकू विमान

17 जुलाई 2019

जेफ बेजोस अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड लॉरेन सांचेज के साथ
World

प्रेमिका से रिश्ता कबूलने के बाद पहली बार साथ दिखे जेफ बेजोस, विंबलडन का फाइनल देखने आए थे

16 जुलाई 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
World

कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में आज फैसला सुनाएगी अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत, हेग पहुंचा पाक प्रतिनिधिमंडल

17 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में पाकिस्तान को झटका, कुलभूषण जाधव की फांसी पर लगी रोक

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद का विषय बने रहे कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में अंतिम फैसला सुना दिया गया। फैसला भारत के पक्ष में आया है।

17 जुलाई 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:13

यूपी में तीन कैदियों ने वैन में दो पुलिसवालों पर किया हमला, हादसे में दो सिपाहियों की मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

सावन 2:54

सावन के पहले दिन शुरू हुई कांवड़ यात्रा, सीएम योगी और डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद ने भी की पूजा

17 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:39

‘द लॉयन किंग’ की सेलेब्स स्क्रीनिंग में इमोशनल हुए सितारे, कहां बचपन लौट आया...

17 जुलाई 2019

सोनभद्र 3:01

सोनभद्र: जमीन विवाद में हिंसक झड़प, 9 की मौत कई घायल

17 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

यूएन की रिपोर्ट जारी, एचआईवी के मामले बढ़े लेकिन मौतों की संख्या में 16 फीसदी की कमी

17 जुलाई 2019

एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

चीन की रणनीति
World

श्रीलंका पर चीन मेहरबान, उपहार में दिया अपना पुराना युद्धपोत, आधुनिक ट्रेन भी देगा

16 जुलाई 2019

एमी ब्रूक्स (फाइल फोटो)
World

हाथ-पैर न होने की वजह से मां-बाप ने छोड़ा, अब स्पीकर बन लोगों को करती हैं मोटिवेट

16 जुलाई 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका में रद्द होगी तीसरे देशों की शरणार्थी आवेदन योग्यता

17 जुलाई 2019

यूएई में भारतीय लड़का लापता
World

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में घर से भागने के बाद भारतीय लड़का लापता

17 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited