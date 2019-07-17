कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में वकील हरीश साल्वे ने बताया कि पाक को कैसे मिली कानूनी हार

विज्ञापन

India's advocate in #KulbhushanJadhav case, Harish Salve: Want to start by expressing gratitude of my country to the ICJ for the manner in which it intervened in this case. It protected Kulbhushan Jadhav from being executed, in a hearing which was put together in a matter of days pic.twitter.com/UDgR3as68Q — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Harish Salve: Pakistan repeatedly played slides of what it claimed was passport it had recovered from Jadhav. Not only did the Court get drawn into it, this displaying passport led to the court rejecting Pakistan's argument that Jadhav's nationality was uncertain. pic.twitter.com/fXakTbEwMU — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Harish Salve: They (ICJ) said,a fair trial in accordance with the Pakistan constitution. If it's back in military court with the same rule where outside lawyers aren't allowed, we aren't allowed. Access isn't given, evidence isn't given. It won't meet standards. #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/E8wVioP06k — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Harish Salve: I have a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan, even in replying at court I characterise them as unfortunate. I said it's my upbringing & India's tradition which stood in my way of replying to them in that language. #ICJ pic.twitter.com/TenoELYqdo — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद का कारण बने कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में आज दो साल दो महीने बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत ने फैसला सुना दिया। भारत के हक में आए इस फैसले में आईसीजे ने पाकिस्तान को अपनी अदालत की दोबारा समीक्षा करने का आदेश दिया है साथ ही माना है कि पाकिस्तान ने वियना संधि का उल्लंघन किया है।अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत के इस फैसले को वैश्विक मंच पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की बड़ी कानूनी जीत कहा जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज तक ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है। भारत की इस जीत के पीछे एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण नाम है वकील हरीश साल्वे का। साल्वे इस मामले में भारत का पक्ष रख रहे थे।मामले में फैसला आने के बाद हरीश साल्वे लंदन में मीडिया के सामने आए। यहां उन्होंने सुनवाई के दौरान अपने अनुभव साझा किया। साल्वे ने कहा, 'जिस तरह से आईसीजे ने मामले में हस्तक्षेप किया, मैं अपने देश की ओर से उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं। इससे कुलभूषण जाधव को दी गई मौत की सजा पर रोक लग सकी।'साल्वे ने कहा, 'पाकिस्तान बार-बार अपने एक ही दावे पर अड़ा रहा कि उसने जाधव के पास से पासपोर्ट जब्त किया है। कोर्ट न केवल इस बात की तह पर गई बल्कि पाकिस्तान की इस बात को खारिज कर दिया कि जाधव की राष्ट्रीयता अनिश्चित है।'साल्वे ने कहा, 'उन्होंने (आईसीजे) कहा, पाकिस्तान के संविधान के अनुसार एक निष्पक्ष परीक्षण। यदि यह मामला फिर से उन्हीं नियमों के साथ सैन्य अदालत में गया जहां बाहरी वकीलों को अनुमति नहीं है, हमें अनुमति नहीं है। एक्सेस नहीं दी गई है, सुबूत नहीं दिए गए हैं। यह मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं है।'हरीश ने कहा, 'मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से संतुष्ट हूं कि पाकिस्तान ने कई सारे विशेषणों का इस्तेमाल किया, यहां तक कि अदालत में जवाब देने में भी मैं उन्हें दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण मानता हूं। मैंने कहा कि यह मेरी परवरिश और भारत की परंपरा है जिसने मुझे उन्हें उनकी ही भाषा में जवाब नहीं देने दिया।'