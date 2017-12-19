बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रियाद के शाही महल पर किया गया मिसाइल हमला नाकाम
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:12 PM IST
यमन के शिया विद्रोहियों के खिलाफ लड़ने वाले सऊदी नीत गठबंधन ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उन्होंने दक्षिणी रियाद पर हुए एक मिसाइल हमले को नाकाम किया है। यमन विद्रोहियों यानी हूथी ने दावा किया था कि उन्होंने सऊदी अरब की राजधानी रियाद के शाही महल मलिक सलमान पैलेस पर मिसाइल से हमला किया है।
हूथी प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि एक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल से सऊदी राजधानी में हमला किया गया। मोहम्मद अब्दुस्सलाम ने ट्विटर पर बताया कि वोल्कानो एच-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के जरिए शाही महल को निशाना बनाया गया है। हालांकि सऊदी प्रशासन ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि गठबंधन सेना ने रियाद के दक्षिण में मिसाइल को अवरुद्ध कर दिया।
इस समय किसी के भी हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दो महीनों में रियाद पर यह दूसरा मिसाइल हमला है। इससे पहले हूथी विद्रोहियों ने किंग खालिद एयरपोर्ट पर मिसाइल से नाकाम हमला किया था।
