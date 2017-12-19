Download App
रियाद के शाही महल पर किया गया मिसाइल हमला नाकाम

एजेंसी, जेहाद

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:12 PM IST
Saudi Arabia: Ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace
  यमन के शिया विद्रोहियों के खिलाफ लड़ने वाले सऊदी नीत गठबंधन ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उन्होंने दक्षिणी रियाद पर हुए एक मिसाइल हमले को नाकाम किया है। यमन विद्रोहियों यानी हूथी ने दावा किया था कि उन्होंने सऊदी अरब की राजधानी रियाद के शाही महल मलिक सलमान पैलेस पर मिसाइल से हमला किया है।
पढ़ें- सऊदी अरब में पहली बार बाइक और ट्रक चलाएंगी महिलाएं
 
हूथी प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि एक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल से सऊदी राजधानी में हमला किया गया। मोहम्मद अब्दुस्सलाम ने ट्विटर पर बताया कि वोल्कानो एच-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल के जरिए शाही महल को निशाना बनाया गया है। हालांकि सऊदी प्रशासन ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि गठबंधन सेना ने रियाद के दक्षिण में मिसाइल को अवरुद्ध कर दिया।

इस समय किसी के भी हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दो महीनों में रियाद पर यह दूसरा मिसाइल हमला है। इससे पहले हूथी विद्रोहियों ने किंग खालिद एयरपोर्ट पर मिसाइल से नाकाम हमला किया था।​
