फ्रांस: अब ग्रीक ऑर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के पादरी को मारी गोली, हमलावर फरार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लियोन Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 01:14 AM IST
बंदूक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
बंदूक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

ख़बर सुनें
फ्रांस में दो महिलाओं की गला रेतकर हत्या को लेकर हंगामा थमा नहीं है, अब एक खबर फ्रांसीसी शहर लियोन के केंद्र में स्थित एक चर्च से आ रही है। यहां एक ग्रीक ऑर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के पादरी को एक हमलावर ने गोली मार दी।
खबरों के मुताबिक, इस हमले में पादरी बहुत बुरी तरह घायल हो गए लेकिन हमलावर फरार है और पुलिस उसकी छानबीन कर रही है। स्थानीय पुलिस ने पादरी की पहचान निकोलास काकावेलकिस के रूप में की।
 
