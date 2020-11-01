फ्रांस: अब ग्रीक ऑर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के पादरी को मारी गोली, हमलावर फरार

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured on Saturday at a church in the centre of the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said: Reuters— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.