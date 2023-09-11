{"_id":"64fe94a20f90cf2eb0026266","slug":"g20-summit-india-saudi-arabia-agreement-pakistan-people-react-on-social-media-2023-09-11","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"G20: जी20 में भारत-सऊदी अरब के समझौते से तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग बोले- हमें शर्म आती है","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"दुनिया","slug":"world"}}

विस्तार Follow Us

यह वीडियो/विज्ञापन हटाएं

If only policy makers in Islamabad had an iota of intellect and awareness, this India-MiddleEast-Europe Economic Corridor would have passed right through Pakistan and we would have become the hub of global economy, tourism and connectivity. It's a moment of shame for all of us. https://t.co/XJxY10j2oQ — Awais Tarar🧘 (@DrAwaisTarar) September 9, 2023

विज्ञापन

this should be a lesson to us pakistanis next time Saudi Arab tries to play ummah card, they acted wrt their own interests, fair enough we should frame our foreign policy wrt ours — Aalo ghost (@Inlovewithstats) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign service has more foji and political postings, and seniors are trying to settle their children in different countries so they can have a passport before the posting is over. — Imran Ali Rana (@Imranuqa) September 10, 2023

I m getting jealous of india but yes appreciate india they achieved this position through hard work — Aisha khan 🇵🇰 (@ayesha_aishu8) September 9, 2023

भारत में पहली बार सफलतापूर्वक हुए जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन की पूरी दुनिया में तारीफ हो रही है। सभी विश्व स्तरीय नेताओं ने हिस्सा लेने के बाद भारत की मेजबानी और समिट में लिए गए फैसलों की तारीफ की। जी20 का यह सम्मेलन भारत के लिए भी ऐतिहासिक रहा, क्योंकि इसमें भारत, पश्चिमी एशिया और यूरोप के बीच कॉरिडोर बनाए जाने का अहम समझौता हुआ है। यह समझौता जहां एक तरफ भारत के लिए बड़ी कामयाबी है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ इस समझौते से पाकिस्तान तिलमिलाया हुआ है। पाकिस्तान की जनता जी20 सम्मेलन के बाद से ही अपनी सरकार को कोसना जारी रखा है।भारत, पश्चिमी एशिया और यूरोप के बीच कॉरिडोर बनाए जाने के समझौते के बाद पाकिस्तान के लोग इस कदर बौखलाए हुए हैं कि उन्हें अब खुद पर ही शर्मिंदगी महसूस हो रही है। पाकिस्तानी नागरिक इसे वेक अप कॉल बताते हुए देश की सरकार में बदलाव की मांग कर रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नाराजगी व्यक्त की है।भारत, पश्चिमी एशिया और यूरोप के बीच कॉरिडोर समझौते के बाद से भी पाकिस्तान के नागरिक अपनी सरकार को कोसने में लगे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर एक पाकिस्तानी यूजर ने लिखा, 'यदि इस्लामाबाद में नीति निर्माताओं के पास थोड़ी सी भी बुद्धि और जागरूकता होती तो भारत, पश्चिमी एशिया और यूरोप कॉरिडोर पाकिस्तान से होकर गुजरता और हम भी वैश्विक, पर्यटन और कनेक्टिविटी का केंद्र बनते। यह हम सभी के लिए शर्म की बात है।'एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, 'एशियाई देशों को यूरोपीय संघ की तरह एकजुट होना चाहिए। यही एशियाई लोगों की प्रगति के लिए जरूरी है। हमें एक-दूसरे से आगे निकलने की दौड़ को समाप्त कर एकजुट होने का समय आ गया है।' वहीं एक और यूजर ने लिखा, 'मुझे अब पाकिस्तानी होने के नाते शर्म महसूस हो रही है। हमारा देश बेहतर जिम्मेदारी, नेतृत्व और भविष्य डिजर्व करता है। अब समय आ गया है कि बदलाव हो और ऐसे जिम्मोदार लोग आए जो वास्तव में हमारा प्रतिनिधित्व करते हो।'एक यूजर ने भारत की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, 'मुझे भारत से जलन हो रही है लेकिन इस बात मैं भारत ने इसे अपनी मेहनत से हासिल की है।'दिल्ली में आयोजित जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भारत, पश्चिमी एशिया और यूरोप इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर की स्थापना के लिए समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किया गया। इससे एशिया, अरब की खाड़ी और यूरोप के बीच व्यापार और कनेक्टिविटी भी बढ़ेगी। इस इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर में भारत, यूएई, सऊदी अरब, यूरोपियन यूनियन, फ्रांस, इटली, जर्मनी और अमेरिका शामिल हैं।