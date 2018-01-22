Download App
Home ›   World ›   Europe ›   Another royal wedding, Princess Eugenie confirms ENGAGEMENT to Jack Brooksbank

इंग्लैंड के शाही खानदान में फिर शहनाइयों की तैयारी, इस बार ये हस्ती बंधेंगी शादी के बंधन में

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 06:25 PM IST
Another royal wedding, Princess Eugenie confirms ENGAGEMENT to Jack Brooksbank
राजकुमार हैरी के बाद महारानी एलिजाबेथ के शाही खानदान में एक बार फिर शहनाइयां बजने वाली हैं। एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय की पोती राजकुमारी यूजीनी जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रही हैं। शादी की खबरों के साथ यह भी पुष्टि हुई है कि यूजीनी वहीं शादी करेंगी जहां प्रिंस हैरी ने मेगन मार्कल को अपना बनाया था। 

राजकुमारी यूजीनी अपने सात साल लंबे रिश्ते को अब नाम देने जा रही हैं। उन्होंने घोषणा की है कि वो अपने मित्र जैक ब्रूक्सबैंक से सगाई कर चुकी हैं और जल्द ही शादी करेंगी।

इस शादी से राजकुमारी यूजीनी और जैक के माता-पिता भी काफी खुश हैं। इसी संदर्भ में बकिंघम पैलेस से एक बयान आया है जिसमें कहा गया है कि ड्यूक और डचेस ऑफ यॉर्क की राजकुमारी यूजीन की जैक ब्रूक्सबैंक के साथ सगाई की घोषणा करते हमें बेहद खुशी महसूस हो रही है। यूजीनी और जैक ने इसी साल की शुरुआत में सगाई कर ली थी। हालांकि शादी की तारीख का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है लेकिन बसंत के मौसम में यूजीनी ने शादी की बात जरूर कही। 
 

27 वर्षीय राजकुमारी यूजीनी पहली बार जैक से 2010 में मिली थीं और 2011 में दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को डेट करना शुरू कर दिया था। जैक मेफेयर के हॉटस्पॉट महिको के पूर्व प्रबंधक हैं।
royal wedding princess eugenie jack brooksbank elizabeth ii

