earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hit Lamabasa, city of Fiji

6.7 तीव्रता के भूकंप से कांपा फिजी का शहर लंबासा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 05:28 AM IST
earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hit Lamabasa, city of Fiji
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिणी प्रशांत महासागर में स्थित फिजी के लंबासा शहर में 6.7 तीव्रता के भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। संयुक्त राष्ट्र भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक रात करीब 8.25 बजे भूकंप के झटके आए। 
फिलहाल अभी तकभूकंप की वजह से किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है और न ही सूनामी के बारे में कोई सूचना जारी की गई है। 

