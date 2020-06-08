सीमा क्षेत्रों में हालात फिलहाल स्थिर, बातचीत से निकालेंगे विवाद का हल : चीन

विज्ञापन

Chinese FM Spokesperson Hua said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable & under control, China & India have capacity & willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation & consultation: Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/Xj04KIXYhn — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting b/t Chinese & Indian military officials on Jun 6. China & India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic & military channels: China's Ambassador to India quoting Chinese FM Spox pic.twitter.com/skiBKYOzZT — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Hua stressed China-India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace&tranquility in border areas to create favourable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations: Sun Weidong pic.twitter.com/wMU6xcBvok — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

भारत और चीन के बीच चल रहे सीमा विवाद को लेकर चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता हुआ चुनयिंग ने कहा है कि सीमा क्षेत्रों पर स्थितियां फिलहाल स्थिर हैं और नियंत्रण में हैं। भारत में चीन के राजदूत सुन वेईडॉन्ग ने बताया कि चुनयिंग ने कहा है कि भारत और चीन के पास ऐसे मसलों को बातचीत और परामर्श के जरिए सुलझाने की क्षमता है और वह ऐसा चाहते हैं।उन्होंने कहा कि सीमा क्षेत्रों की स्थितियों पर चीनी और भारतीय सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच छह जून को हुई बैठक में चर्चा की गई थी। चीन और भारत ने राजनयिक और सैन्य चैनलों के माध्यम से सीमा मुद्दों को हल करने पर नजदीकी संचार बनाए रखा है। भारत के रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी कहा था कि छह जून को हुई बैठक के परिणाम बहुत सकारात्मक रहे हैं।चीनी राजदूत के मुताबिक चुनयिंग ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि चीन और भारत नेताओं की महत्वपूर्ण सहमति को लागू करने पर सहमत हुए हैं। ऐसा विवादों में मतभेदों को मोड़ने के लिए नहीं बल्कि द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के स्थिर विकास के लिए अनुकूल माहौल बनाने के लिए किया गया है। हम चाहते हैं कि दोनों देश सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में शांति बनाए रखने के लिए एक साथ काम करें।