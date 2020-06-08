शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   China Says that conditions are stable at borders with India area and both countries are agreed to find solution via talks

सीमा क्षेत्रों में हालात फिलहाल स्थिर, बातचीत से निकालेंगे विवाद का हल : चीन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजिंग Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 09:15 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और चीन के बीच चल रहे सीमा विवाद को लेकर चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता हुआ चुनयिंग ने कहा है कि सीमा क्षेत्रों पर स्थितियां फिलहाल स्थिर हैं और नियंत्रण में हैं। भारत में चीन के राजदूत सुन वेईडॉन्ग ने बताया कि चुनयिंग ने कहा है कि भारत और चीन के पास ऐसे मसलों को बातचीत और परामर्श के जरिए सुलझाने की क्षमता है और वह ऐसा चाहते हैं।  
विज्ञापन

 
उन्होंने कहा कि सीमा क्षेत्रों की स्थितियों पर चीनी और भारतीय सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच छह जून को हुई बैठक में चर्चा की गई थी। चीन और भारत ने राजनयिक और सैन्य चैनलों के माध्यम से सीमा मुद्दों को हल करने पर नजदीकी संचार बनाए रखा है। भारत के रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी कहा था कि छह जून को हुई बैठक के परिणाम बहुत सकारात्मक रहे हैं। 
 

चीनी राजदूत के मुताबिक चुनयिंग ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि चीन और भारत नेताओं की महत्वपूर्ण सहमति को लागू करने पर सहमत हुए हैं। ऐसा विवादों में मतभेदों को मोड़ने के लिए नहीं बल्कि द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के स्थिर विकास के लिए अनुकूल माहौल बनाने के लिए किया गया है। हम चाहते हैं कि दोनों देश सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में शांति बनाए रखने के लिए एक साथ काम करें। 
 
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, CTET, Bank और अन्य परीक्षाओं के मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india china border news india china dispute india china

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अनामिका शुक्ला मामला
Meerut

अनामिका शुक्ला से हुई थी ये बड़ी चूक, फिर खुल गया पूरा राज, पढ़िए पूरा अपडेट

8 जून 2020

राशि में उस व्यक्ति का स्वभाव, चरित्र और स्वभाव के बारे में काफी कुछ जानकारी छिपी हुई होती है। 
Religion

इन चार राशियों पर हमेशा मां लक्ष्मी रहती हैं मेहरबान, नहीं होती कभी धन से जुड़ी परेशानी

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
चिरंजीवी सर्जा का अंतिम संस्कार
Bollywood

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए कन्नड़ अभिनेता चिरंजीवी सर्जा, भाई ने रोते हुए दिया अर्थी को कंधा

8 जून 2020

सलमान खान के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

सलमान खान के घर का एक- एक कोना है बेहद आलीशान, देखें अंदर की 10 तस्वीरें

8 जून 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल की तबीयत खराब, खुद को पृथकवास में रखा, होगी कोरोना की जांच

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
डिंपल कपाड़िया
Bollywood

डिंपल कपाड़िया की इन तस्वीरों पर नहीं पड़ी होगी आपकी नजर, सनी देओल के साथ वाली तस्वीरें हुईं थी वायरल

8 जून 2020

सौम्या टंडन
Bollywood

सहायक कलाकारों के बाद अब नामी चेहरों के सामने भी आर्थिक संकट, 'भाबीजी' को भी नहीं मिला बकाया

8 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रह का मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश
Predictions

सूर्य के मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश से इन राशियों को होगा फायदा, कार्य-व्यापार में होगी तरक्की

8 जून 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: 08 जून से 14 तक
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (08 से 14 जून तक): जून के दूसरे सप्ताह में इस दिन जरा बचके

8 जून 2020

सोना
Personal Finance

निवेश के मंत्र 41: सस्ते में सोना बेच रही सरकार, पांच दिन तक का मौका

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited