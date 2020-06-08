सीमा क्षेत्रों में हालात फिलहाल स्थिर, बातचीत से निकालेंगे विवाद का हल : चीन

Chinese FM Spokesperson Hua said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable & under control, China & India have capacity & willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation & consultation: Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/Xj04KIXYhn— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting b/t Chinese & Indian military officials on Jun 6. China & India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic & military channels: China's Ambassador to India quoting Chinese FM Spox pic.twitter.com/skiBKYOzZT— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Hua stressed China-India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace&tranquility in border areas to create favourable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations: Sun Weidong pic.twitter.com/wMU6xcBvok— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
