Canada Indian community members held a parade in Ottawa to celebrate India Independence Day

कनाडा: भारतीयों ने मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस का जश्न, ध्वजारोहण में मेयर और मंत्री हुए शामिल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, ओटावा Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 10:06 AM IST
ओटावा में जश्न मनाते भारतीय
ओटावा में जश्न मनाते भारतीय - फोटो : ANI
कनाडा के ओटावा शहर में भारतीय समुदाय ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में 18 अगस्त को संसद भवन से सिटी हॉल तक परेड का आयोजन किया। इस परेड में 250 से ज्यादा भारतीय शामिल हुए। 
इस दौरान ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम में ओटावा के मेयर जिम वॉटसन और कनाडा की मंत्री लीसा मैकलेओड ने भी हिस्सा लिया। इस परेड में शामिल लोग कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के समर्थन तख्तियां लिए हुए थे।



 
india in ottawa article 370 ओटावा अनुच्छेद 370 कनाडा
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

