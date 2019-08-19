कनाडा: भारतीयों ने मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस का जश्न, ध्वजारोहण में मेयर और मंत्री हुए शामिल

Canada:Over 250 Indian community members held a parade from Parliament to City Hall in Ottawa on Aug 18 to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay.Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson & Canada Minister Lisa MacLeod attended flag-hoisting.Banners supporting abrogation of #Article370 seen in the parade pic.twitter.com/fsJ455QHAb— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
खान ने कई ट्वीट करके अतंरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय से इस मामले में दखल देने की मांग की है। उन्होंने यह ट्वीट ऐसे समय पर किए हैं जब दो दिन पहले ही संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद् में जम्मू कश्मीर मसले को लेकर उसे मुंह की खानी पड़ी थी।
19 अगस्त 2019