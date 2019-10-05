शहर चुनें

बलूचिस्तान में सरकार के विरोध में उतरीं महिलाएं, गायब हुए लोगों को ढूंढ कर लाने की मांग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 01:20 PM IST
Protest in Baloochistan
Protest in Baloochistan - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा शहर में सरकार के विरोध में महिलाएं भी सामने आई हैं। बलूचिस्तान प्रांत में लोगों की गुमशुदगी के विरोध में शनिवार को महिलाओं ने हाथों में तख्ती और बैनर के साथ प्रदर्शन किया। 
बलूचिस्तान में अराजकता वाली स्थिति के बीच जो लोग संदेहास्पद तरीके से गायब हुए हैं, महिलाएं उन्हें ढूंढ कर लाए जाने की मांग कर रही हैं। 
pakistan pakistan news balochistan balochistan issue
