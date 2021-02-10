शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   As always, we shall stand with friends, says america on India China border standoff

भारत-चीन एलएसी विवाद: अमेरिका ने कहा- 'हमेशा की तरह, हम दोस्तों के साथ खड़े होंगे'

Jeet Kumar वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 03:47 AM IST
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
भारत-चीन के बीच चल रहे तनाव के बीच अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नेड पाइस ने कहा कि, 'हम स्थिति पर करीब से नजर रख रहे हैं। हम भारत और चीन की सरकारों के बीच चल रही बातचीत को जानते हैं और हम सीधे बातचीत और उन सीमा विवादों का शांतिपूर्ण समाधान निकालेंगे।
आगे उन्होंने कहा कि पड़ोसियों को डराने के लिए चल रहे प्रसायों को लेकर चिंतिंत हैं। हमेशा की तरह, हम दोस्तों के साथ खड़े होंगे, हम सहयोगियों के साथ खड़े होंगे।

