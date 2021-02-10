भारत-चीन एलएसी विवाद: अमेरिका ने कहा- 'हमेशा की तरह, हम दोस्तों के साथ खड़े होंगे'

We are concerned by Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we’ll stand with friends, we’ll stand with partners, we’ll stand with allies: US State Department spokesman Ned Price on India-China border standoff (2/2)— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.