पीओके में इमरान की रैली के दौरान नारेबाजी करने वाले युवाओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के मुजफ्फराबाद रैली के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने वाले छात्रों और युवाओं के खिलाफ पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। पाकिस्तान मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से ये खबर आई है। मुजफ्फराबाद में शुक्रवार को कश्मीर के समर्थन में आयोजित इमरान खान के जलसा के ठीक पहले बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ ने 'गो इमरान गो बैक' के नारे लगाए थे।

Pakistan media reports that an FIR has been registered against students and youth for chanting slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) rally. pic.twitter.com/1YmlgfQhfi