World

पीओके में इमरान की रैली के दौरान नारेबाजी करने वाले युवाओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 05:28 PM IST
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
ख़बर सुनें
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के मुजफ्फराबाद रैली के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने वाले छात्रों और युवाओं के खिलाफ पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। पाकिस्तान मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से ये खबर आई है। मुजफ्फराबाद में शुक्रवार को कश्मीर के समर्थन में आयोजित इमरान खान के जलसा के ठीक पहले बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ ने 'गो इमरान गो बैक' के नारे लगाए थे।
 
इस रैली के दौरान पीएम इमरान ने भारत के खिलाफ खूब जहर उगला था। उन्होंने इस्लाम का वास्ता देकर खुलेआम पीओके के युवाओं को घुसपैठ के लिए भड़काया। उन्होंने कहा कि एलओसी कब जाना है यह मैं बताऊंगा। हालांकि, इमरान की यह रैली नाकाम रही। पीओके के पॉलिटिकल ऐक्टिविस्ट अमजद अयूब मिर्जा ने बताया कि रैली पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रही। लोगों को रैली के लिए ट्रकों में भर-भरकर लाया गया था। 

 
imran khan pakistan pok पीओके
